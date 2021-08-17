Two Actors In Tough Competition For Daniel Craig’s Replacement As 007

As Daniel Craig has confirmed that he’ll take his leave from playing James Bond after ‘No Time To Die’, speculations are ripe about the new actor who may take on the iconic role. Let’s discuss the matter as the producers are juggling between the two main contenders – Tom Hardy and Idris Elba.

Another major shift is about to occur in the highly popular James Bond saga as Daniel Craig is all set to bid his farewell to the role of 007. The James Bond film franchise has been one of the most popular film franchises of all time. It is also one of the longest-running franchises, along with being among the most successful ones. It’s a matter of great pride for any actor to be associated with the iconic role.

Daniel took the baton from Pierce Brosnan when he appeared in the 2006 film ‘Casino Royale’. He was such a stylish and sleek Bond that everyone was in awe of him. The film, along with the subsequent films, became a major box office and critical success. However, in 2015, Daniel said that he was done with the role, fearing getting stereotyped.

In 2021, we will see Daniel as our favourite secret spy for the last time in the film ‘No Time To Die’. And after that, Daniel will no more be the Bond that we know. He wanted to let go of the role after ‘Spectre’, but he was somehow convinced by the producers to go on for one more film. But they knew that by the time ‘No Time To Die’ hits the theatres, they would have a new James Bond already on board. But it was not as easy as it seemed. Tom Hardy and Idris Elba seem to be the two best options for now.

As is the norm in Hollywood, the speculations have begun regarding Craig’s successor to play the role since Daniel will move on. We’ve mostly had British actors playing James Bond. However, we have seen two exceptions in this scenario – Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby. So it’s still an open role without any set nationality requirement, but we can’t argue that being a British gentleman will surely help the candidate. And hence, the two names that are being thrown around the most are Idris Elba and Tom Hardy.

The director of the latest Bond film ‘No Time To Die’, Cary Fukunaga, recently made an admission that the talks for the new James Bond are going on behind closed doors. He was the one to replace Danny Boyle as the potential Bond director a few years ago and when he came to know that Daniel was not willing to play the role further, he discussed the replacement with the producer Barbara Broccoli. He took Barbara to his favourite Japanese restaurant and there, they discussed the possibility of him directing the next Bond film, along with the candidates who could replace Daniel to become the new James Bond.

Actors to replace Daniel Craig as Bond

There are many actors and directors who are suggesting who could be the new James Bond. It won’t be an exaggeration if we say that it is one thing that everybody has been talking about in Hollywood. Amidst all the inconsequential voices, there was one that demanded to be heard. It was Pierce Brosnan’s voice, who had graced the screen as James Bond in the 1990s and early 2000s. We can’t argue that Pierce knows the character inside out and when he gives a suggestion, it demands to be taken seriously. And guess who Pierce has sponsored?

Yes, Tom Hardy and Idris Elba. He added that Idris had a great screen presence and a great voice. He also praised Hardy. Hence, it is almost confirmed that either one of these two gentlemen can soon be announced as the leading man for the next James Bond outing.

Among these two, Idris Elba looks like a stronger contender. Having a black James Bond could be nerve-inducing for several, but it will be a fascinating change that we can’t wait to see onscreen.

Tell us in the comments who is your top favourite actor to play James Bond. Also tell us who, according to you, is the best James Bond of all time?