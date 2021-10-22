Which Twilight Movie Makes Kristen Stewart Feel Embarrassed About Herself?

Kristen Stewart came to the limelight with the ‘Twilight’ movie series and fans still remember her as Bella Swan. Even though the movies made Stewart the big Hollywood star she is today, the actress is still embarrassed about one of ‘Twilight’ movies.

Kristen Stewart will always be associated with the ‘Twilight’ movies as it made her a sensation among the teenage-vampires fans. While the ‘Twilight’ movies have aged poorly with time, no one can deny their popularity around the globe. It made Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson the hottest stars in Hollywood and both of them are doing amazing in their careers right now. Although fans might be shocked to know that there is a ‘Twilight’ movie embarrassment for Kristen Stewart and here is everything you need to know about it.

Highlights —

Kristen Stewart is Embarrassed by this ‘Twilight’ movie!

Reasons why Kristen Stewart hates the ‘Twilight’ movies?

What is Kristen Stewart doing now after the ‘Twilight’ movies ended?

Kristen Stewart Is Embarrassed By This ‘Twilight’ Movie!

‘Twilight’ movies are actually based on the popular books by Stephenie Meyer and hence there was already a fanbase for the story. Whenever some famous novel is adapted into a movie, fans already start judging the actors and make opinions whether they will do justice to the certain character or not. All eyes turned towards Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan and the actress received a mixed response from the fans.

Kristen Stewart was embarrassed about the first ‘Twilight’ movie in ‘The Twilight Saga’ as she was not prepared for the interviews, comic cons and other such panels. Fans were constantly asking her questions about the Twilight books and the upcoming sequels, ‘The Twilight Saga: New Moon’, ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’, ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1’ and ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2’. Stewart had no idea about the future storyline and how the vampires work, which made her look like a fool in front of the fans.

The first ‘Twilight’ movie embarrassment for Kristen Stewart made her read the books and prepare for the interviews better. It is the main reason why fans thought that Kristen hated doing the ‘Twilight’ series as she was always disinterested during the interviews and panel discussions. But with time, Stewart adapted and overcame her embarrassment from the ‘Twilight’ movies.

Reasons Why Kristen Stewart Hates The ‘Twilight’ Movies

It is true that Kristen Stewart is kind of embarrassed of the first ‘Twilight’ movie, but she also hated one other thing about it. Since the actress was playing the role of a teenager in the first movie, Stewart had to wear hair extensions which were very painful and made her uncomfortable during the shoot. Kristen says that she was only 17 or 18 during the filming of the first ‘Twilight’ movie, and was constantly in the spotlight during that whole time.

Kristen Stewart explains that she wanted some personal space and time, but she never got that due to the huge popularity of the books and movies. Stewart, in a recent interview with the US magazine, explained the process and said:

“Really uncomfortable hair extensions? I look at those photos and I feel like I’m looking at a college yearbook. It was just after my high school experience would have been, so it feels like just after. I don’t jump right back into those memories, but as soon as you see a picture you’re just, ‘Oh, god, it’s like yesterday.”

What Is Kristen Stewart Doing Now After The ‘Twilight’ Movies Ended?

‘The Twilight Saga’ had 5 movies and took more than 5 years of the main cast, where Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson hardly had any time for other stuff. The ‘Twilight’ movie embarrassment for Kristen Stewart has such a huge impact on the actress that she decided to do only small indie movies for a while.

Stewart tried to delete her Bella Swan image and starred in small movies such as ‘Equals’, ‘Certain Women’, ‘Personal Shopper’ and more. Kristen tried to make a comeback in the blockbuster world with ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot but it failed badly as fans still saw her as Bella Swan and the ‘Twilight’ movie embarrassment for Kristen Stewart continued.

Do you think Kristen Stewart should shy away from her role in the ‘Twilight’ movies or embrace it to the fullest? Tell us in the comment section about your favourite ‘Twilight’ movie and whether Stewart did justice to the role.