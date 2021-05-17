The Truth Behind Chris Pratt And Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Bumpy Relationship

More than his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, fans of Chris Pratt are interested in his chemistry with his famous father in law Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Chris Pratt got married to Katherine Schwarzenegger but his married life remains in news not because of husband- wife romance, but because he has married the daughter of famous Arnold Schwarzenegger. Fans and tabloids have been constantly writing about how Pratt and Arnold get along.

Did Chris Pratt wooed Arnold Schwarzenegger and not Katherine?

Chris Pratt began his courtship with Katherine Schwarzenegger in June of 2018. According to “OK!”, it was hard for Arnold to accept Parks & Rec star as his son in law. The magazine wrote an article in January 2019, wherein the tabloid mentioned that Arnold doesn’t like Pratt but he somehow managed to win him over.

Wild theories about how Chris Pratt and his famous father in law Arnold Schwarzenegger get along

A source told the magazine that Arnold isn’t in favour of his daughter dating an actor. This is because he is aware of Hollywood all too well and the splits. But Chris reassured him that he will take care of his daughter like princess and he has nothing but good intentions.

On investigation, it was confirmed that the news was a wild theory around Arnold and Chris Pratt. In reality, Arnold had been a fan of Chris for years. Way back in 2015, before Pratt and Katherine started dating, Chris signed the wall on Late Late Show. And guess what, his signature was next to his future father in law Arnold. Pratt, being a big fan of him wrote, “Right next to friggin’ Arnold!”

Arnold Schwarzenegger response was even more surprising. He said, “I’m right next to friggin’ CHRIS PRATT,” while congratulating him for huge box office opening weekend for “Jurassic World”. All this love sharing moment happened way before Chris and Katherine first started seeing each other.

Arnold and Chris have different political ambitions

Another wild theory around Chris and Pratt, or you can say bogus narrative emerged in the media. One magazine “NW” wrote, Arnold and Pratt are fighting and were “Ready To Rumble.”

Arnold, when was at Chris age did exactly what his son in law did. He married into one of the most powerful families of America- The Kennedies.

He married Maria Shriver, while he was the Republican governor of California. And as everybody knows, the Kennedy’s are the famous, prominent Democratic families. But the case is not similar with Chris. There is no evidence that Chris also has political ambitions that clashes with Arnold. This theory was also proved as wild proposition after investigation.

Chris Pratt Annoys The Schwarzeneggers

There came a story, again from OK!. This time, they wrote that Chris was irritating Katherine Schwarzenegger with infinite questions about her father. He gets on his wife’s nerves because he peppers her with questions about her dad, OK! Wrote.

Again on investigation, the whole theory was proved a wild fiction. On the contrary, The Schwarzeneggers and Chris Pratt share a great rapport and are getting along very well.

Let us know if you are interested in stories about Arnold and Chris. Share your views about the wild theories around them in the comments box below.