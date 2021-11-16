Transformers Rescued Iron Man From Becoming A Flop

Who would have imagined that ‘Iron Man’ was actually saved by ‘Transformers’ from becoming a disaster?

Michael Bay’s ‘Transformers’, that released in 2007, disappointed everyone with its poor narrative, but ‘Iron Man’ stole a technique from it. The series of complex and intricate CGI sequences was never attempted before on such a huge scale, leading to becoming a point to note for ‘Iron Man’ makers.

Highlights —

‘Iron Man’ makers planned to cut the suiting up sequence

‘Transformers’ saved the key sequence on ‘Iron Man’

Industrial Light & Magic had a hard time shooting one particular sequence on Jon Favreau’s MCU launchpad. They were so frustrated that they planned to cut the scene from the film altogether. The sequence that is the point of discussion is when Tony Stark, for the first time, gets suited in his armour. It was beautiful to see how each part clicked into place all around his body, making up the full red and gold Iron Man armour.

‘Transformers’ saved the key sequence on ‘Iron Man’

Related: How Tony and Howard Stark’s Relationship Mould The MCU

The recently released book ‘The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’ by CBR quotes Favreau who confesses that Bay’s work had a big influence in creating the effects-heavy moments that survive the axe.

“Seeing Transformers was very helpful because I saw how good ILM now was at doing hard surfaces. I was finally convinced that you can achieve photo-realism for certain materials. I was like, ‘Guys look, Transformers is making all this money and all its things transforming. And we’re cutting around it. We’re cutting like Superman, like he goes into a telephone booth, pulls his shirt open, and the next thing you know, he’s flying.”

Video Credits: videoedits1988

Favreau made the right decision of taking cues from ‘Transformers’ rather than cutting the whole scene. A superhero story is incomplete without showing its origin and the character getting suited up for the first time. The sequence cemented Iron Man ( played by Robert Downey Jr) as one cool character on MCU.

Let us know if you liked the suiting up sequence of the Iron Man in the comments box below.