Here are some great movies to get your mood all set for Christmas 2021.

The list is made with films that are more enjoyable with your family and friends. With stories that contain drama, fantasy, family, these films are more watchable during Christmas and New Year.

Top 5 movie recommendations for Christmas 2021

‘A Christmas Carol’

Genre – Fantasy/Family

Ratings – 6.8/10 (IMDb), 53% (Rotten Tomatoes), 4.2/5 (Vudu)

Length – 1h 36m

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, starring Jim Carrey and Gary Oldman, this film is based on Charles Dickens’ 1843 novel, A Christmas Carol. This is an animated dark fantasy Christmas film.

The film revolves around the life and story of a spiteful and miserly man named Ebenezer Scrooge, who is played by Jim Carrey. Ebenezer Scrooge meets three spirits on Christmas eve. The spirits provoke him to discard his old way of life and try to become a better person.

The film was built on a budget of $175-200 million but it earned a whopping $325 million. Though the film earned mixed reviews, it has a story worth Christmas watching.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Genre – Fantasy/Family

Ratings – 8.27/10 (IMDb), 95% (Rotten Tomatoes), 82% (Metacritic)

Length – 1h 16m

The film is directed by Henry Selick, and it is based on a story by Tim Burton. Starring Danny Elfman as Jack Skellington, Ken Page as Oogie Boogie, Catherine O’Hara as Sally, Tim Burton as Zero.

The film is about a character named Jack Skellington, from Halloween Town, who finds out about Christmas Town and is amused by Christmas Town. He becomes obsessed with the enchantments of Christmas Town and this obsession leads him to abduct Santa Claus.

The film was built on a budget of $24 million, but it earned $50million in the US in its initial theatrical run and its reissues earned $41.5 million in total, making the film’s total box office gross to $91.5 million. The film impressed critics all over the world as well.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Genre – Drama/Fantasy

Ratings – 8.6/10 (IMDb), 94% (Rotten Tomatoes), 89% (Metacritic)

Length – 2h 10m

This film is adapted from Philip Van Doren Stern’s ‘The Greatest Gift’, which is a fantasy short story also loosely based on Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’. Directed by Frank Capra and starring James Stewart as George Bailey, Donna Reed as Mary Hatch Bailey.

The story is based on the life of a businessman, George Bailey, who becomes suicidal. But an angel, named Clarence, arrives to help him and shows George what life would have been if he was not born.

Made on a budget of $3.18 million, it managed to earn only $3.3 million. Despite its low Box Office collection, the film managed to gain a nomination for five Academy Awards and has been recognised by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American films ever made.

‘Home Alone’

Genre – Family/Comedy

Ratings – 7.6/10 (IMDb), 66% (Rotten Tomatoes), 63% (Metacritic)

Length – 1h 43m

Released in 1990, this film was directed by Chris Columbus. The casts are Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Catherine O’Hara, among others.

The story of the film is about an eight-year-old boy, Kevin McCallister, whom his family accidentally leaves behind when they leave for France. Initially, Cavin is happy to have the house to himself, but then thieves try to break into his house, and he puts up a fight to save his house.

The film had a budget of $18 million, but it earned $476.7 million in the Box Office. It also earned a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

‘A Christmas Story’

Genre – Family/Comedy

Ratings – 7.9/10 (IMDb), 89% (Rotten Tomatoes), 77% (Metacritic)

Length – 1h 34m

This film is adapted from Jean Shepherd’s In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash. It is directed by Bob Clark and has a screenplay by Leigh Brown, Jean and Bob. Starring Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin among others.

The story is about a youngster, Ralphie Parker, who is mostly conscious about avoiding a bully and dreaming about the perfect Christmas gift, a Red Ryder air rifle. He has uneven relations with his mom and dad and is anxious about the arriving Christmas.

The budget of this film was $3.3 million and it earned $20.6 million. In Canada, the film won two categories in the 5th Genie Awards for best direction and original screenplay.

The list is randomly ordered. Watch the movies and let us know in the comments down below which film entertained you the most.