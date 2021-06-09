The Cat Is Out Of The Bag: Meet Tom Holland’s New Girlfriend

Instagram fans of Tom Holland were in for a shock as he shared his current relationship with his girlfriend on the platform. The young actor portraying Spiderman has recently been seen dating Nadia Parkes, and they have had quite a steamy buildup up till now.

Tom Holland has become a heartthrob in quite a short time. As he climbed the heights of stardom on the back of his role as Spiderman in the MCU, whispers about Tom Holland’s secret girlfriend was growing louder. The actor took to his Instagram profile to introduce his new actress girlfriend Nadia Parkes to the world, and fans have been raving ever since.

Highlights —

Tom Holland dating someone new

Who is Nadia Parkes?

What does this mean for Tom Holland fans?

Tom Holland dating someone

Tom Holland and Love

Tom Holland was first linked up with his on-screen girlfriend, Zendaya. Though both vehemently deny any claim of a romantic relationship, people have been talking about their relationship and friendship for a very long time.

It was inevitable, given that in a recent interview, Holland said that Zendaya essentially helped him ease into the world of Hollywood. In his promotional tour for ‘Cherry’, Holland was all praise for Zendaya, saying that she had helped establish him as an actor because of her expertise in dealing with Hollywood.

So, when people started talking about Tom Holland’s new actress girlfriend, many thought he would be linked up with Zendaya, officiating the rumoured relationship. However, it appears that Nadia Parkes is the person he has chosen to date. “Daily Mail” cited the fact that they had been constantly in touch and seeing each other during the entire period of lockdown. The actor himself confirmed the relationship over his social media.

So, who is Nadia Parkes

While Holland might have climbed the social ladder in Hollywood, Nadia Parkes is a big name across the pond. The actress based in London has had roles in the iconic ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘The Spanish Princess’.

During the early days of COVID-19, the actress met Tom to hole up with him during the period of initial quarantine. Living in close quarters, their relationship grew, and they became very close. In the middle of last year, Holland even posted a picture of her on Instagram, even though he didn’t tag her. After a while, the relationship between Holland and Tom Holland’s girlfriend became a popular talking point across the social circles.

Early on, he told “Elle” that he was a relationship person and wanted to be in a relationship. However, he also confirmed that the rumours linking him to Zendaya weren’t true, and he was still single and looking for someone to be with.

It appears that he found his love in Nadia. Nadia is also a blooming teacher aside from being a talented actress. While auditioning for roles, she was employed as a teacher for special needs children at a school. While Tom had an easier time climbing the social ladder courtesy of his role in the MCU, Nadia struggled to get parts for a long time.

Video Credits: HeyUGuys

The two have been seen golfing together and having a gala time, and it appears that the relationship is here to stay for the future.

What does it mean for fans?

It’s no surprise that fans would be heartbroken over Holland being off the market. Tom Holland’s secret girlfriend would end up breaking quite a lot of hearts because of the charm that has won over women from many walks of life.

The relationship also ends the endless rumour-mongering that linked up Holland constantly with his co-star Zendaya and his childhood friend Olivia Bolton. With the pressure of the media off his back, Holland can return to living a quiet life with his girlfriend again, working to advance his acting pedigree. However, because he has broken fan’s hearts with his relationship, it might mean that people will not be as enamoured by him as before.

Video Credits: CelF

Tom Holland might have broken thousands of hearts by revealing that he is in a throbbing relationship with Nadia Parkes. An actress from London and a special needs teacher, Parkes and Holland have spent the quarantine together and seem to be doing great together. While this puts the rumours behind Holland’s secret girlfriend to rest, it also means he has disappointed scores of fans who loved him. What this means for his future, we will see soon.