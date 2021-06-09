LATEST NEWS

The Cat Is Out Of The Bag: Meet Tom Holland’s New Girlfriend

we know who is Tom Holland’s new girlfriend
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Pirate in Peril: Johnny Depp Reportedly In A Grim Situation
No Newer Articles