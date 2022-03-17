Tom Holland And Zendaya Will Never Live In Same House Together

Is it true that Tom Holland purchased a new house in London? Let us learn the truth from the actor himself!

The recently released film ‘Spiderman: No Way Home‘ has done exceptionally well at the box office. Tom Holland is overjoyed with the film’s success. However, new information about him has emerged. Tom Holland and Zendaya are two of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples right now. Several news outlets recently reported that the young couple had built a house together.

Highlights —

Tom Holland buying a new house?

Reports of new house true?

Tom Holland buying a new house?

As per reports, a few weeks ago, Tom Holland and Zendaya together purchased a brand-new home in South London. It claimed that Tom and Zendaya paid £3 million for a six-bedroom mansion in London’s Richmond neighbourhood. According to the report, the couple will spend £250,000 on renovations to the property. The house is said to be close to his parent’s house in London.

Video Credits: LIVEKellyandRyan

According to an anonymous source who spoke to the publication, Holland “has spent a significant amount of time transforming this house into his ideal home, and Zendaya has been visiting him in London, so let’s see what happens. They are Hollywood’s hottest young couple and refuse to be apart “.

More From DKODING: The Batman Sequel Cast: Robert Pattinson’s Casting In Danger Thanks To Tom Holland

According to the Mirror UK, the couple will be relocating to Holland’s renovated home. It stated that they are deeply in love and desired to establish their first home in London, where Tom grew up. Everyone is happy for them, according to an anonymous source. The plan is for them to move in after the renovations get finished. Most likely, it will get done in late summer.

Reports of new house true?

The rumours began when the couple was seen holding hands in London in January after visiting Tom’s parents. According to reports, the two picked up the keys to their aforementioned new house on the same trip.

Tom Holland buying a new house?

Tom Holland recently addressed rumours that he and his girlfriend Zendaya had purchased a home in South London together. The question arose while he was on Live with Kelly and Ryan. The Spider-Man actor appeared perplexed by the storey, explaining that he heard about it from friends.

Tom jokingly said that one of the favourite aspects of his acting job is how the press manipulates the truth and creates the most outrageous headlines.

More From DKODING: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire To Reunite For Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

“That is crazy. I have had so many people call me up because apparently, I bought a new house in south London, which is completely false. I did not buy a new house”, said Tom.

When host Kelly Ripa joked that he had indeed purchased a house, Tom retorted, “What a surprise! He joked that he was wondering when he would get the key. Ryan Seacrest, the show’s co-host, then asked the actor if he knew how the rumours started. Tom, baffled, stated that he had no idea.

Since their relationship got confirmed, the couple has done their best to maintain a sense of normalcy and privacy. So, according to DKODING, there is a slight possibility that the rumours are true, and Holland simply wishes to keep it private.

Video Credits: Access

Holland once stated in an interview that one of the drawbacks of their celebrity is that we no longer have control over our privacy. According to him, what you think is a private moment between two people who adore each other is now shared with the entire world.

He went on to say that he has always been adamant about keeping his private life private. Because he exposes so much of my life to the rest of the world. That is when he explained how he felt robbed of their privacy when the paparazzi took pictures of them.

Tell us in the comments if you believe Tom Holland is simply covering up the truth from everyone!

Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.