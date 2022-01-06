Tom Holland Won’t Return To MCU Until All His Demands Are Met

Tom Holland has established himself as the millennium lead hero and he is looking beyond just being a Marvel star. The MCU has to pull up its socks to keep him in the franchise as he is planning to fly away.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is one movie that has proved that theatres still have power over audiences in the times when Netflix and other streaming giants are taking over the world by storm.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Tom Holland elated after ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ becomes the billion-dollar baby

Tom Holland raises his price bar after Spiderman success

Tom Holland lands himself in the big shoes of RDJ, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith

Tom Holland elated after ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ becomes the billion-dollar baby

‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ was an instant box office smash that has made the 35-year-old British actor the heartthrob of the world. His peppy and quippy style has given a new edge to the popular superhero. Holland has listed himself among the top ranks of Hollywood stars. One can undoubtedly credit him for the thunderous success of the movie. The Marvel film is not only doing well in America but also in other continents, despite the Omicron scare. The movie has become the first Covid era movie to have generated $1 billion of revenue worldwide.

Tom Holland won’t return to MCU until all his pricey demands are met

Well, now the question arises about how the future unfolds for Holland, who has won over billions of fans across the globe by donning Spidey’s red-and-blue Spandex.

Tom Holland raises his price bar after Spiderman success

One can guarantee that he has the brightest future among his contemporaries in Hollywood, because of the way he has utilised the opportunity given by MCU. He will surely be getting bigger roles and huge pay packages. Whether he becomes an A-lister or not depends on how he steers his career ahead. This wouldn’t be possible if he restricts himself to Marvel.

Related: Tom Holland And Kevin Feige Desperately Want An Oscar For Spider-Man

Holland signed a multi-film contract with Marvel which has expired after the ‘Spiderman No Way Home’ and it’s time for Marvel bosses to give him attractive offers to keep him in the franchise. Since he is a newcomer, he doesn’t have any stake in the profits, but Marvel will surely compensate him for the blockbuster success of ‘No Way Home’.

According to media outlets, Holland has made up his mind to leap his price to renew his contract. His asking price is supposedly going to be in the low eight-figures. Earlier, before Spider-Man happened, Holland would earn under $1 million for film roles. Now he is able to make around $2 million to $5 million in independent movies and somewhere in the range of $5 million to $10 million in a traditional studio’s commercial film. The streaming giants like Netflix will compensate Holland with an even more fatty paycheck that could swing to $20 million or more.

Tom Holland lands himself in the big shoes of RDJ, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith

According to tabloids, the Marvel studio runners would cut back on other expenses to keep Holland in the franchise. The young actor has achieved the significant feat that only the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith have been able to.

Let us know if you think Tom Holland‘s career will go a long way after the blockbuster success of ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’.