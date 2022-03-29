Tom Holland Was All Sweaty When He First Met Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire

This is how Tom Holland responded when he first had a chance to meet Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

‘Spiderman: No way Home’ has finally brought the three Spideys together. While the excitement level of the fans was crossing all the barriers, Tom Holland was quite nervous for all the obvious reasons. Yes, you are hearing it right! Tom Holland was, in fact, sweating from head to toe. Keep scrolling to know more about Tom’s first meeting with Andrew and Tobey.

Highlights —

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield sat down for their first interview as a trio and recounted the experience of meeting on set for the first time.

“It was daunting, it was very daunting”, Tom said. “We were a long way into shooting before [Tobey and Andrew] showed up. You know, we were maybe three months into principal photography.”

Tom said that, like any superfan, he had been counting down the days until he could finally film alongside his Peter Parker predecessors, but that as the big day approached, reality began to sink in.

“The date of ‘the other Spider-Mans are coming’ was etched on my calendar and I was getting closer and closer and closer, and, you know, the closer I got the more and more nervous I was”, he said.

He further talked about how Zendaya was standing beside him, “At our first rehearsal [with Tobey and Andrew], I had asked Jacob and Zendaya to come with me to just kind of be there as like, my support system”.

Tom further recalled how nervous he was, “Like, ‘I’m gonna go meet these guys, I’m really nervous about it. We have to read the scene, and I don’t know how this is gonna go”. He went on: “We’re all playing the same character, and we all have to bring our own kind of heart and soul into this, and you know, it means a lot to them, and it means a lot to me … so Jacob and Zendaya were there on that first day.”

Three Spideys finally got together in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’

As previously reported by Dkoding, this is what Tom Holland said about working with Tobey and Garfield.

After months of speculations that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Holland’s Spider-Man predecessors, would join him in ‘No Way Home’ — and months of denials — the three Spideys eventually got together on the big screen.

In a conversation with “Marvel.Com”, Tom Holland expressed his excitement about working with Tobey and Garfield once again. He referred to Garfield as a “legend” and said he could tell Maguire was thrilled to be back in his Spider-Man costume. Holland said, “Us getting back together, it was awesome”.

Zendaya also shared her excitement. She said, “[Tobey, Andrew, and Tom] care so deeply about the characters, and what their characters — what their journey had been as Spider-Man”. She further added, “It was so beautiful to see all of you guys connect on that and be able to talk to each other about such a special experience that very few people have been able to don the suit. It was great to see how much you guys all really cared and had each other’s back”.

Have you watched the new Spiderman movie yet? Let us know your views in the comments down below.