Tom Holland Spiderman Return In Doldrums

Tom Holland is currently riding high on the success of his latest film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. However, his future as MCU’s Spider-Man remains uncertain, without any announcement regarding the continuation of the franchise.

Ever since ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ got into production, the end of Tom Holland’s association with MCU’s Spider-Man has been a hot topic of discussion. While Tom did express his own desires to continue playing the role in the future, there has been no official declaration. More recently, he was again asked the same question and this time around, the answer was more non-committal than ever before. The fans are still awaiting a sure shot confirmation about whether Tom will make a return as Spider-Man.

He gave an interview to Deadline, where he was asked the big question. To which he replied, “The truthful answer — and I’ve done a whole press tour where all I do is lie — the truth is, and you’re not going to like the truth, I don’t know the answer to that question. I don’t know”, he said. “I know I love this character, and I know that I am not ready to say goodbye. But if it’s time for me to say goodbye, then I will do so proudly, knowing that I’ve achieved everything I wanted to with this character, and sharing it with these boys will be forever one of the most special experiences of my career. So, if it’s time, it’s time. If it’s not, it’s not. But at the moment, I don’t know”.

One thing that is clear is that if MCU decides to do away with Tom’s Spider-Man, it won’t be because of troubles from Tom’s side. He always remained grateful for the opportunities he got and headlined one of the biggest film franchises in the world. Previously, he was asked the same question many times, especially before the release of ‘No Way Home’. To the question, he replied that all his co-stars were treating it as the end of the franchise. It also seemed more plausible as there has been a lot of fantasy/superhero franchises around where trilogies are seen as the end of the franchise. ‘Lord of the Rings’, ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’, etc. However, there were many that went beyond the lucky number 3, such as ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and recently, ‘Matrix’, but they didn’t work. Hence, the curse of number 4 resumed.

On the other hand, there have been film franchises that extended that mark, such as ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’, which have done rather well in the later instalments as well. Hence, we cannot take the ‘rule of thirds’ as a set benchmark. Whether a franchise resumes or not is also decided by the performance of the previous film. ‘No Way Home’ has been a major success, hence, it wouldn’t be a financially sound decision to be done and dusted with the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise right now.

Where Tom is concerned, he has also expressed immense gratitude for being chosen to play the iconic role. He said in an interview about ‘No Way Home’, “This film for me was as special as an experience could ever be. Sharing the screen with these guys. Playing Spider-Man could be quite an alienating experience because, you know, we’re the only three blokes who have done it. So, to share that with [Tobey and Andrew], it’s been such a wonderful experience, of which I have such amazing memories”.

The confusion has further arisen in the past, due to Tom’s statement that he wouldn’t work in Spider-Man movies past the age of 30. However, one of the producers said in a statement that Tom might return for another three films. But there is no concrete report yet. Let’s see what the future holds.

Tell us in the comments if you think that Tom should return for another three films. Also, tell us what’s your take on MCU’s fourth phase, which is getting a bit darker than before.

Don’t forget to follow DKODING on Instagram and Twitter. Stay tuned for all the latest Hollywood news!