Tom Holland showered in praises by Ruben Fleischer

Filmmaker Ruben Fleischer is all praises for ‘Spiderman’ actor Tom Holland.

Tom Holland is seen playing the role of a fortune hunter in Ruben Fleischer’s latest film ‘Uncharted’. There is not a single role that Tom Holland cannot do justice to, and this is why Ruben Fleischer cannot stop gushing over the ‘Spiderman’ actor’s dynamic acting skills. In fact, in the latest interview, Ruben revealed how the character of Spiderman never got in the way of Tom Holland’s character in ‘Uncharted’.

In a Zoom interview with PTI from Los Angeles, Fleischer described Holland as a “dynamic” actor who brought to life the role of Nathan Drake in the film, which is based on the PlayStation video game series of the same name by Naughty Dog.

Ruben said, “His image of Spider-Man never became a roadblock for me. He was involved before I was with the project, so when I read it, I read it with him in mind. I was just really excited because he is one of the most dynamic actors working today. He can do anything– comedy, action or drama”. He also said, “When I read the script, he was the only person I imagined in that role. While we have the video game characters reference point, I love this younger version of Nathan Drake that Tom has offered the world”.

The filmmaker also said that it was crucial Holland and the 50-year-old ‘Ted’ star have sizzling chemistry as their characters take on the heist job and navigate their ways of working together. He said, “I love their dynamics in the movie. Mark and Tom play off each other so well. They are both effortlessly funny. The banter between them is my favourite aspect of the movie. They are both just great comedians. You think of them as these big movie stars who have done these big action movies, but it needs to be recognized that Mark has been in some of the finest movies of all time”.

Video Credits: Kino TV

“Whether it is ‘The Other Guys’, ‘Ted’, every role he brings humour to, even ‘The Departed’ with Martin Scorsese, he makes me laugh really hard. We also had the video game to refer to, where Nate and Sully have this classic banter, so there was a template for the relationship”, he added.

‘Uncharted’ is a 2022 American action-adventure film directed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. It is based on the Naughty Dog video game series of the same name. Nathan Drake is played by Tom Holland, and Victor Sullivan is played by Mark Wahlberg, with Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas in supporting roles.

Video Credits: IGN

Drake is recruited by Sullivan in a race against Santiago Moncada (Banderas) and Jo Braddock (Gabrielle) to find the Magellan expedition’s fabled treasure. Nathan and Sam Drake are arrested while attempting to steal the first map created after the Magellan voyage. Sam flees, while Nathan is sent to their orphanage; Sam gives Nathan a ring from their ancestor, Sir Francis Drake, and swears to return for him.

What are your reviews of ‘Uncharted’? Let us know in the comments below.

