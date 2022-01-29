Tom Holland Hints At Playing Venom In The Spiderverse

Tom Holland drops clues about playing Venom in the Spiderverse. After multiple media interactions with Tom Holland, fans have concluded that he is ready to begin a new chapter with his Spider-man character. See what Holland has to say about Spider-man’s upcoming journey!

With the recent success of ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’, Tom Holland has increased his online presence exponentially. Clips and quotations from his interviews have been stirring up discussions about the future of Tom Holland’s Spider-man.

Highlights —

Tom Holland with Venom Symbiote

Tom Holland on the future of his Spider-man

Besides ‘No Way Home’, ‘Venom: Let there be Carnage’ has also given rise to various speculations about the crossover that is soon expected to happen between these two parallel verses.

Is there anything to anticipate in the Spiderverse? Yes!

During an interview with Variety, the writers of ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’, Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna admitted that Venom was originally written to play a much heavier role in ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’.

Video Credits: The Cosmic Wonder

As a matter of fact, they even confirmed to have “definitely discussed” Venom playing a significant role either as a friend or a usual enemy of Peter Parker during the early writing process. But the idea was eventually dropped due to some differences.

Also, the official concept artist for ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’, Thomas Ducrest, posted some concept arts for ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’, where Tom Holland can be seen in a Venom symbiote suit. The concept arts were posted with the caption, “While I wait for the green light to show the work I did for #spidermannowayhome , here is a small take on what might come next 😉”. While Thomas is teasing the fans with concept arts, speculations are further building around this.

In a similar conversation with Total Films, when Tom Holland was asked about working with Tom Hardy, he said he is not quite sure about the future of Venom and Spidey, and it is not something that he has given thought to. Tom said, “I genuinely don’t know. It was really exciting to be a part of that film. Obviously, Tom Hardy is one of the greatest actors in the world. I’m happy to say that he’s a lovely bloke. But I haven’t really given it very much thought”.

Tom Holland on the future of his Spider-man

With the arrival of Tom Holland in the Spiderverse, the future of Spider-man has been only seeing new heights. In a recent interview with THR, Tom Holland discussed the uncertain future of his Spider-man.

Holland, who is particularly famous for giving out spoilers, said, “In all honesty, I don’t know the answer to [my Spider-Man future]. There have been conversations about the future of Spider-Man. Whether it will be with me, I’m not too sure yet … Maybe I’ll be a producer or something, I don’t know. But I do know that I love this character and I would be sad to say goodbye, but I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character”.

Video Credits: extratv

In another interview with Fandom Entertainment, Tom Holland talked about where he is heading with his Spider-man. He is quite optimistic about his future in the MCU and would like to try new things. He said, “I would like to maybe see what happens if my Spider-Man becomes a villain. I think there are some interesting things where you could make a film about an anti-hero, or things like that”.

It would not be much of a surprise if we see Venom in the next Spider-man movie, after all that happened in ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’. Let us know in the comments what you think could be the big reveal.