Tom Holland Hated Benedict Cumberbatch In Power Of The Dog: Here’s Why!

Recently, Tom Holland admitted that he was not a fan of his co-star Benedict Cumberbatch from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in ‘The Power of the Dog’. Starring Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Jesse Plemons among many others, the film is based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name.

As a rancher in 1925, Cumberbatch’s character terrorizes everyone around him until he is exposed to the possibility of love. In his depiction of rancher Phil Burbank, the MCU actor reportedly used some method acting techniques. Cumberbatch has admitted that in order to play the role, he went months without showering.

It has also been claimed that Cumberbatch was poisoned by the actual, hand-rolled cigarettes he smoked during filming on multiple occasions. Fortunately, for Cumberbatch, it appears that his method acting has paid off, as many have praised his transformation for the film. So, what caused Tom Holland’s hatred for Benedict Cumberbatch? Read on to know more.

With Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance in ‘The Power of the Dog’, the movie is already getting a lot of buzz ahead of the awards season. Cumberbatch’s performance was filled with passion and sincerity. The actor claims that he and ‘The Power of the Dog’ co-star Kirsten Dunst were unable to speak on set because he was so focused on embodying his character to the fullest extent possible.

It was revealed in previous interviews by Cumberbatch that he had to go to great lengths for his role in the film. For the duration of the filming of the movie, he told “The Hollywood Reporter” that he remained in character and went six days without washing, just like his character does in the movie.

The actor stated in an interview with “Esquire” that he developed nicotine poisoning from smoking so many cigs while filming. Despite the fact that the film was shot in New Zealand, Cumberbatch said in an interview with Holland that he spent weeks practising for his role in Montana.

“The dirt, the feeling of sweat, and smell, and stench, and blood, and sinew and shit, all of that stuff just had to be real”, he said.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-star Tom Holland gave his thoughts on Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance in ‘The Power of the Dog’ after the Marvel star’s recent success, saying that he despises Cumberbatch’s character.

According to Tom Holland, his initial reaction to Cumberbatch in the film was one of disgust (or rather, he hated the rancher Cumberbatch was portraying). The ‘No Way Home’ actor called Cumberbatch’s character “horrible and grotesque and awful”, citing the actor’s performance in the film. “Whoa, that’s not the Benedict that I know. What on Earth is going on here?” Tom told “Screen Rant”.

Themes around gaslighting and toxic masculinity were also brought up by Holland. Cumberbatch responded by noting that the film’s success was made possible not only by his performance but also by the filmmaker and the novel’s author.

It’s clear that Cumberbatch poured his heart and soul into his portrayal of the character. The fact that he was able to turn even someone as well-known as Holland against him in the film shows that this strategy worked. Fans of Benedict Cumberbatch may find it difficult to dislike him, but even the most ardent Cumberbatch fans may find their resolve tested when they watch ‘The Power of the Dog’ on Netflix.

Are you a Benedict Cumberbatch fan? What do you think about the actor's strategy and approach? Let us know in the comment section below. Also, tune in to DKODING for all the latest entertainment news!