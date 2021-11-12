Tom Holland Has Left MCU Until All His Pricey Demands Are Met

Spider-Man Tom Holland has given Marvel a challenging ultimatum in order for him to step back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland has become one of the most beloved Avengers with his charisma and charm. The actor, who has appeared in five MCU films so far, is all set to helm his third solo movie as Spider-Man. However, after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘, it is reported that Tom Holland wants four times his current salary to return to the MCU.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Tom Holland’s journey as Spider-Man

Tom Holland trying to milk Marvel

PERFECT MATCH

Tom Holland was the most befitting choice for the role of Peter Parker or Spider-Man from the get-go. Anthony and Joe Russo revealed that while Spider-Man was being picked during the casting for ‘Captain America: Civil War‘, no other actor was able to compete against Tom Holland. Joe Russo recalled the reaction when they saw Holland’s test for the part,

“Oh, my God, he’s incredible. He’s a movie star: he’s got the charisma; he’s got the range”.

If this was not enough, the director went on to say that Holland had the “rare” qualities of a “bona fide star” which he exuded as soon as he walked into the room. In addition to this, Anthony Russo revealed that Tom Holland’s “ability to do a standing backflip” further “helped” in him getting cast. He also did not forget to mention just how high the stakes were while casting Holland: “It was the first time Spider-Man had ever been cast as an actual teenager, right? Which was very important to us; there was a distinct nervousness of casting a kid.”

Tom Holland won’t return to MCU until all his pricey demands are met

That Tom Holland is the perfect match for the role of Spider-Man is acknowledged by the whole world. The actor has displayed utmost dedication in training for the role and portrayed the best possible version of a young Peter Parker. Even a legend like Robert Downey Jr. has expressed just how important Tom Holland’s casting is.

Downey revealed that during the testing for Spider-Man, there were many other actors who were in the race and each had something unique to bring to the table. However, Tom Holland was able to get a leg up with a quality that made him stand out. As per Downey, this was: “Gravitas. Gravitas and the confidence to be able to take on the mantle.”

Holland must surely have come across these words and felt like he is on cloud nine. And while the youngster has stayed humble so far in his career, Tom Holland is now demanding four times his current salary for the following reason.

HOLLAND’S TERMS

Being in a superhero franchise is extremely demanding. Not only does an actor have to spend hours in training and in the gym but also dedicate time to a rigorous filming schedule. Besides, the hectic production calendar leaves out little time for other projects. Keeping this in mind, it is fair that Tom Holland would ask for more money from Marvel, which, let’s be honest, is not short of extra dough.

Tom Holland’s contract with Marvel will be up for renewal after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Hence, Holland has the ball in his court to demand a salary hike. And while Marvel and Holland are negotiating over the remuneration, they should also add stricter clauses to prevent Holland from giving out spoilers in public. Nevertheless, Marvel will not leave out any opportunity of keeping the actor happy as his upcoming film is one of the most anticipated superhero titles of our times.

While Holland has bagged USD 5 million for his three solo films, he is now expected to demand USD 20 million which would be more than the USD 15 million that Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth earned for ‘Avengers: Infinity Wars’. Clearly, with all the excitement around his upcoming film, Tom Holland is trying his best to cash in the opportunity.

Will Tom Holland be successful in making Marvel pay him four times his current salary? Most importantly, do you feel he deserves such a heavy paycheque? Comment below!