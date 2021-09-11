Tom Holland Has Actually Fallen For Co-star Zendaya

It is official! Tom Holland and Zendaya are madly in love with one another.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have to be the cutest and the most adorable couple in Hollywood right now. Ever since they both were cast together in ‘Spider-Man’ in the year 2016, both of them have oozed nothing but sizzling chemistry. However, trouble was reported in the lover’s paradise for quite some time. But now it looks like the lovebirds are back together and there is no way in hell that anyone could do them apart.

Zendaya and Tom Holland, who co-starred in the film ‘Spider-Man’, confirmed their off-screen affair with a steamy makeout session in Los Angeles on Thursday. During a sunset drive in Holland’s car, the couple was captured packing on the PDA at a red light.

The ‘Cherry’ actor, 25, was spotted clutching Zendaya’s face as he moved in for a kiss with the ‘Euphoria’ star, 24. Inside the car, the two were seen smiling and behaving goofy at one point. Holland then touched Zendaya’s chin while staring at her affectionately.

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted kissing

Not just this, they were also spotted in LA’s Silver Lake neighbourhood, where Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, is said to live. Stoermer was seen leaving the property with the famous couple the same day, so things may be heating up if Holland is already hanging out with the fam.

A look at Tom Holland and Zendaya’s love story

It was back in 2016 when both were announced as the cast of ‘Spider-man’ when we started to see both of them popping on each other’s social media. The first such post was made by Tom where he uploaded a picture of the two along with another friend and captioned it as, “Summer Sunday’s”.

In November 2026, Zendaya dropped a strong hint about the two, where she shared their cover of “Hollywood Reporter”, stating, “Amidst all the chaos and sadness … this one good thing did happen to me today. Honored to share it with the very best … Spider-Man himself”.

However, the rumours started to seem true in 2017, when an insider told the “People” that they both have started dating each other. The source said, “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another”.

Even now, Zendaya and Tom haven’t officially confirmed their relationship. But we know that the two are madly falling for each other.

Don’t you think that Tom Holland and Zendaya should make their relationship official already?