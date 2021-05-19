Tom Holland Is Fed Up Of Acting But Too Young To Retire

Tom Holland, our very own friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, has decided to take a break from acting after the third Spider-Man film. We only hope that the sabbatical doesn’t end up becoming a retirement!

Tom Holland is one of the youngest Hollywood actors who achieved too much fame too soon. It all started when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man and made his first appearance in the film ‘Captain America: Civil War’ in 2016. Since, then he had continuously worked on many MCU films and outside that as well. Now, the pressure of fame can certainly be too much. At the age of 18, he made his acting debut with the Spanish film titled ‘The Impossible’, which came out in 2012. He has been working ever since. And in his most recent interviews, it seemed like working too much has taken a toll on his mental health. But, does that mean that Tom Holland is seeking the retirement from acting business? Let’s investigate.

Highlights —

Tom Holland taking a breaking from acting

Tom Holland quitting MCU after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’?

The English actor recently claimed that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ would be his third and final MCU film as Spider-Man. While there is still a big chance that Marvel is not yet ready to let go of one of its most popular superheroes, Tom has all the intentions to say goodbye to the MCU. However, he has also said that he would only extend his contract with the studio if he was approached to do it. But so far, he hasn’t been approached. Despite the fact that he clearly expressed his desires to work in another MCU film if he was approached to do so, he has thrown hints at a possible break from acting, at-least for some time.

Tom Holland, our very own friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, has decided to take a break from acting after the third Spider-Man film.

Is ‘No Way Home’ Tom Holland’s final MCU film ?

Ever since he first appeared in the 2016 Marvel film ‘Captain America: Civil War’, Tom has appeared in five more MCU films. In addition, he has also ventured into other films as well during his Spider-Man period. He has done a lot of action scenes in the films and now he seeks a temporary break from acting. He has explicitly stated that he will embark on a long break after the shooting of the third MCU Spider-Man film wraps up. Well, we must say that the lad does deserve a break from acting, after having a full-decade of non-stop work.

Tom Holland taking a break from acting

About his plans after taking a sabbatical from acting work, Tom has hinted that he might take up skiing as a hobby. In an interview he gave to USA Today magazine, he said that it was the first time in years that he was not bounded by any contract. He wants to head home to the UK and do whatever he wants to do, with skiing being on the top of his to-do list.

Well, all we can say is that Tom definitely deserves a break. But there has been a norm with the young actors who tend to feel over-burdened and end up quitting acting. Jack Gleeson, after playing King Joffrey in ‘Game of Thrones’, decided that he was going to pursue his other interests after his character’s demise on the show. There are also other names in the show-business, such as Cameron Diaz and Cary Grant, who bid their farewell to the acting world forever after making it big. However, we are certain that Tom isn’t gonna go that way. But if it does transpire, Tom Holland retiring from acting is going to be a blow we would hardly recover from.

Currently, Tom has not taken up any other acting project and is eagerly waiting to wrap the shooting of the third Spider-Man film. But we believe that he will make a strong come-back to acting and will bring a change in his image of playing a charming young boy. In the recent years, we have seen quite a range from the young actor and we can expect to see more from him. And thus, this break can turn out to be the necessary time off from things to get his head clear. Let’s wait and see.

Tell us in the comments what other films of Tom Holland, apart from the MCU, have you seen and loved? And also why is it ‘The Devil All the Time’!