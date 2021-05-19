LATEST NEWS

Tom Holland Is Fed Up Of Acting But Too Young To Retire

Tom Holland, our very own friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, has decided to take a break from acting after the third Spider-Man film.
DKODING Studio
Manoj Ashodia

A Delhi based filmmaker/writer perpetually trying to strike a balance between writing to survive and surviving to write. Atheist and a staunch believer in the power of storytelling as an instrumental driving force of nature.

Previous Article
The Rock Wants To Know What WB Is Cooking For Black Adam
No Newer Articles