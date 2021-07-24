Spiderman Tom Holland Cannot Handle Black Widow’s Success

‘Black Widow’ hit theatres and Disney+ premier access on July 9 this year. The movie has been in the making for a long time as Black Widow was first introduced as a secondary supporting character in 2008’s ‘Iron Man 2’. Since then, Black Widow has become one of the most iconic female MCU characters alongside Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlett Witch, Gamora, Nebula, Hela, and Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel.

The wait is finally over! 💥 Experience Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow! Get tickets or order it now. https://t.co/cWeQKLS0qL pic.twitter.com/1NfOOhnTYL — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) July 9, 2021

The ‘Black Widow’ movie explores the character’s past and the origins of the Red Room Program wherein all girls are trained to become spies and assassins who also call themselves Black Widows.

Since Natasha died in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, this movie takes place in-between ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. The movie also introduces a new Black Widow to take Natasha’s mantle. That new character being Yelena, Natasha’s sister. The movie not only offers a new character of major importance in the MCU but also provides a backstory for one of Marvel’s best spies. It is no wonder that Tom Holland is envious of ‘Black Widow’s’ success.

Tom Holland Is Envious of Black Widow’s Success

TOM HOLLAND’S REACTION TO ‘BLACK WIDOW’

When ‘Black Widow’ was released, many Marvel fans had positive reactions to the film. Saying that the movie was one of the best instalments in the MCU and should definitely have a sequel.

However, some Marvel actors did not have a positive reaction to the movie. ‘Blade’ actor Stephen Dorff said that ‘Black Widow’ looks worse than a sub-par video game. He then went on to add that he felt sorry for Scarlett Johansson’s decision to make the movie. That said, this is only one of the few negative reactions in a sea of support and positivity that ‘Black Widow’ has received.

Video Credits: TODAY

The MCU Spider-Man actor was one of the many people to show online support for ‘Black Widow’. Tom Holland’s reaction to Black Widow was in the form of an Instagram story. In the story, the actor uploaded a poster of the movie along with some text. The text stated that Tom Holland was very excited to watch ‘Black Widow’ since he had been waiting for its release for quite some time. Tom Holland also added that the movie was very exciting and funny.

TOM HOLLAND’S JEALOUSY OF ‘BLACK WIDOW’

Is it possible that Tom Holland’s reaction to ‘Black Widow’ is fake? Considering that he is jealous of the movie. The actor most probably did not lie about his enjoyment of the movie. This can be proven by the fact that many critics have praised ‘Black Widow’ in a similar way that Tom Holland has. Critics have gone on to call ‘Black Widow’ very thrilling. This is because the movie has a Bourne film type of vibe.

The plot starts with Natasha trying to escape confinement from General Ross and then begins to intensify from there. After Natasha’s escape, she is delivered a package by her sister that could help free all the girls captive in the Red Room program. Alas, that won’t be as easy as it sounds since Natasha and Yelena are being hunted by one of the deadliest fighters they’ve ever faced, Taskmaster. With a plot like this, it is not probable that Tom Holland was lying. As for finding the movie humorous, that is also likely true. ‘Black Widow’ stars David Harbour as Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Both of these characters are Natasha and Yelena’s adoptive parents and bring a lot of humour to the story.

If Tom Holland’s reaction to ‘Black Widow’ was not falsified, why is he jealous? Tom Holland’s envy for ‘Black Widow’ may not be mean spirited, as he admires the film’s success and desires the same outcome for his next Spider-Man movie. Tom Holland may also be envious of ‘Black Widow’ because Scarlett Johansson is one of the few actors to play the lead character and simultaneously work as an executive producer on an MCU film. This is believed to be one of the reasons for ‘Black Widow’s’ success.

No matter the case, it is clear that Tom Holland showed love for ‘Black Widow’ and truly enjoys the movie.