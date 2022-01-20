Unbelievable! Tom Holland Drank Coffee Without Using His Mouth

On the occasion of the release of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy’s last instalment, he shared a rather interesting fact about playing our friendly neighbourhood Spider-man from the sets as Tom attended ‘The Graham Norton Show’.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was recently released worldwide, and it has been creating waves since then. It has given Marvel its second-highest opening for a movie after ‘Avengers: Endgame’, that too amidst the pandemic. The movie also marks the end of the Spider-Man trilogy, but Amy Pascal, the producer of the trilogy, announced that a new Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland is on the cards.

Tom Holland recently appeared on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, during which he revealed the struggles he faced while wearing the Spider-Man costume on the sets and explained how he’s been able to handle it comfortably.

He went on to explain that there were batteries in the back of the helmet while there were fans in the eyes that supposedly cooled him down. He then mentioned how the costume helmet’s only access point was the eyes, which were removable and added how he could run a tube through the eye sockets to allow himself to drink coffee without removing the costume. Norton shared a rather disturbing image of the actor drinking a Frappuccino. Tom proceeded to talk more about the suit and how it works.

“[With the suit on, I can eat] some things. Essentially, they put – so the eyes pop out … And there used to be these fans. I remember them bragging about they added in these fans that you could click, and it would supposedly cool me down. They worked once.

Tom Holland Drinking Coffee Through Eyes

I have these hot batteries in my helmet that I put my head on. But there’s a hole underneath the eye socket where we used to be able to feed a tube down and I could drink without taking the suit off because it … takes a lot of time.”

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is the fourth film in phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe, there won’t be another film in the MCU until ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, which was delayed to May 6, 2022.

These details about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man costume proves that he did actually shoot a significant amount of his screentime wearing the costume in the movies, and the creators didn’t completely rely on CGI. This technique of a mix of CGI and real-life stunts keeps a larger-than-life character like Spider-Man grounded, which makes the character relatable with the audience, and the movie becomes an overall better storytelling experience for them.