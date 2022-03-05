Tom Holland Ditching Spiderman And Joining Football

Behind the scenes videos from his films and his interviews prove that Tom Holland is a fun guy to be around. On the professional front, the British actor is currently riding high on the success of his latest film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. By this point, everyone knows how crazy he is for football. In an interview, he was asked about his favourite football team. He mentioned that Barcelona was his favourite football team and that he is a big fan of Lionel Messi. Does his undying love for football overpower his love for acting, though?

Tom Holland loves Lionel Messi and Barcelona

Tom Holland does not hide his love for Barça

In the interview he was giving to a Spanish magazine named El Pais, he was given a difficult choice to choose between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Without a second thought, he named the latter his favourite football team. There is also a video of him floating around on the internet where he is seen meeting his football idol Messi. The happiness and ecstasy is quite obvious on his face there.

Tom Holland is known for his love for football, Barcelona, and Lionel Messi

Again in 2020, he was seen wearing a Barcelona jersey and a hat on a plane, supporting his favourite team. But the question remains, is he actually leaving acting for his other love, football? In an earlier interview, he clearly stated that he plans to quit acting around the age of 25. “I don’t even know if I want to be an actor”, he said in an interview with Sky News while promoting his new film. “I started acting when I was 11 and I haven’t done anything else, so I’d like to go and do other things. Genuinely, I’m sort of … having a midlife crisis – at 25, I’m having like a pre-midlife crisis”, he continued.

Tom Holland loves Lionel Messi and Barcelona

Although he mentioned that he was planning to go back to his roots and start a new career as a dancer, can becoming a footballer be totally out of question? Well, only time will tell.

Tom began his career on stage and went on to star in blockbuster films such as ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and ‘Spider-Man’ reboot of the MCU. He earlier said that he plans to quit acting at the age of 25, and he is exactly at that age now. Until now, there is no news of him quitting acting or anything.

Tom Holland upcoming projects!

As for his upcoming projects, Tom is all set to appear in the Apple TV+ anthology series titled ‘The Crowded Room’ and a spy thriller film ‘Beneath a Scarlet Sky’. Apart from these, he is also slated to appear in the titular in a Fred Astaire biopic which is currently under production at Sony Pictures. Then there is a possibility of another ‘Spider-Man’ sequel.

Video Credits: The Hollywood Reporter

With this super interesting lineup of projects, DKODING doesn’t buy the rumours that he is anywhere close to giving up on acting. Let’s see if he has a cameo (or a role) in the upcoming ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Tell us in the comments what do you make out of Tom's eternal love for football? Also, tell us about your take on whether Tom will continue being the MCU Spider-Man or not.