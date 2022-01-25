Tom Holland Cannot Stand In Front Of Zendaya’s Height

Over the last month, Tom Holland and Zendaya were busy promoting the recently released film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. However, Tom Holland’s social media likes have piqued everyone’s interest. Let’s learn more about Tom’s social media antics.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are generally secretive about their relationship, but they recently gave fans some insight into their thoughts on the public opinion of their relationship. Tom earlier discussed how they felt robbed of their privacy after paparazzi shared photos of him kissing Zendaya online without their permission. But now, people have been questioning the popular couple’s two-inch height difference.

Did you know Marvel Studios and Sony did not allow any of the actors to read to the script of ‘No Way Home’?

HIGHLIGHTS —

Tom Holland’s social media likes cause a stir

Tom Holland on Zendaya’s height

Zendaya and Holland joke about their height difference

Tom Holland’s social media likes cause a stir

Tom Holland recently liked a photo on Instagram that got shared by Lad Bible. It featured a photograph of 6’2″ actor Arnold Schwarzenegger standing next to 4’10” star Danny DeVito in the 1988 film ‘Twins’.

It mentioned a fact by The Journal of Sexual Medicine that shorter men are more sexually active than taller men. It went on to say,

“In a study of 531 heterosexual men, the coital frequency was higher among men who were shorter than 175cm or just under 5’9”.

The Spider-Man star’s social media activity comes after he repeatedly got forced to discuss his two-inch height difference with Zendaya during the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ press tour.

Tom Holland earlier revealed that every girl who tested during Spider-Man screen tests was taller than him. He wondered if the director, Jon Watts, had made that decision because no one tested shorter than him. Holland implied that it was a decision made by Watts, something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype, which he thought was fantastic.

Tom Holland on Zendaya’s height

Zendaya and Tom Holland do not think their height difference of two inches is a big deal at all.

Did you know ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ surpassed ‘Titanic’ to become the sixth highest-grossing release?

The issue came up again recently during a Sirius XM Town Hall event where the actors were promoting ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. While discussing onscreen kisses, Jessica Shaw mentioned that fans have noticed that Zendaya is taller than Tom.

Tom Holland on Zendaya’s height

The host stated that it fascinates her because it is such a misogynistic and problematic thing to say, such as, ‘Oh my god, the woman is taller’.

Related: Real Life Spiderman And Batman Cannot Stand Each Other

Tom and Zendaya agreed that it is bizarre that people act as if it is a thing, but they are not bothered by their height difference.

According to Tom, assuming it would be a problem in their relationship was a stupid mistake.

Zendaya went on to say, “My mom is taller than my dad, my mom is taller than everyone”, and that this is normal.

Jessica Shaw also mentioned how Holland and Zendaya’s characters Peter Parker and MJ kissed onscreen in the previous film. There was no attempt to hide the fact that Zendaya was a couple of inches taller than her co-star. Shaw reflected on how it came to be this thing.

Tom Holland quickly defended himself, saying Zendaya was not much taller than him. One to two inches at most. He went on to say how baffled he was that people could not figure out how the kiss could possibly get done.

Zendaya also stated that it was a nice sweet moment between them and that they should just enjoy it.

Zendaya and Holland joke about their height difference

Zendaya and Holland are still great sports. While promoting ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on The Graham Norton Show, they joked about how their height difference affected some of the stunts in the film.

Zendaya mentioned a specific stunt in which Spider-Man swings onto the top of a bridge and places her there. Due to their height disparity, she would land before his feet touched the ground. “She would land, and my feet would swing from beneath me, and she would catch me”, revealed Holland.

Then there was a hilarious scene in which Zendaya catches a falling Tom Holland. “It is so nice to get caught for a change!” said Holland on The Graham Norton Show.

Tell us what you think of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s on and off-screen rapport in the comments!