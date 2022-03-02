Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire Will Not Share The Screen Ever Again

Tom Holland had a hard time keeping the secret of Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire’s cameo in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’! But now it seems that the trio would never feature again.

After the big flop secret incident, Marvel doesn’t want the Spiderman trio to feature again anymore. Also, the studio has made Tom Holland sign an NDA for not spilling secrets, according to insider reports.

Tom Holland felt so guilty for not telling his fans about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s cameos in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ that he got sleepless nights after that. The Marvel flick became a huge blockbuster after it was released in December 2021 and since then it is breaking records every single day.

Tom Holland had hard time sleeping with the secret of Maguire and Garfield

Statistics keepers say that ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ made over $1.8 billion in a matter of two months and became the third highest-grossing movie in the US. It is not too far-fetched to say that the special surprise cameo of the former Spideys played a big role in extracting such big numbers at the box office.

Everyone from the entire cast and crew, along with a few other people, were asked to keep the secret of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s appearance. Tom Holland also lied about it when he was asked about it. Holland had big trouble keeping the secret and almost leaked it even after signing an NDA. On ‘Late Night with Seth Myers’, he came to promote his new movie ‘Uncharted’, which also is a big hit. Holland confessed that he is an honest person and lying is not his forte. He actually lost his peaceful sleep for keeping the truth from everyone and was grappling with guilt.

Video Credits: BBC Radio 1

“I am a very honest person, by nature. Which has gotten me into trouble in the past… Every time I say something like, ‘So, Tobey…’ I’m like ‘Shhhh. Shut up! Don’t say that!’ So, yeah, I’m just very honest. So, on the press tour, journalists are like, ‘So, were Tobey and Andrew in this movie?’ I’m like, ‘No, they’re not”, Holland commented.

Marvel not bringing Tom, Andrew and Tobey together again

He actually spoke to his mother about his guilt-stricken self for lying about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s cameo in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

Video Credits: NWH Clips

Few unverified sources tell that Marvel has decided not to make the mistake again. Moreover, Holland would never again feature with other SpiderMen because the craze for seeing them together is already over with all the hoopla around their secret appearance. The studio owners knew that the plan wouldn’t work again. They will have to devise another strategy to keep up the hype.

Let us know in the comments box below if you are still crazy to see Tom Holland featuring with the other SpiderMen- Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.