Marvel’s IT Couple Tom Holland And Zendaya Reveal A Long Kept Secret About Their Relationship

Tom Holland has spoken out about his relationship with “Spider-Man” co-star Zendaya, saying that one of the drawbacks of being a well-known actor is the lack of privacy he receives in public.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been in the spotlight a lot recently, with fans wondering what they’ll do once ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ hits theatres. Of course, the couple was in the spotlight earlier this year when photos of them kissing went viral. And during his recent GQ interview, Holland finally addressed those photos of the two of them, not to confirm or deny a relationship, but to emphasise his desire to keep his personal life private.

“Privacy isn’t really in our control anymore”- Tom Holland

Since the release of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2017, there have been rumours that Tom Holland and Zendaya are dating. When Page Six posted photographs of the two locking lips, it seemed to indicate that they were more than buddies. Despite the fact that the photos went viral, the actors remained silent about the situation. Holland has also expressed a wish to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

During a recent interview, he reaffirmed that point, finally addressing how he felt about the photographs making the rounds. Despite the fact that fans of the duo were overjoyed to see them, Holland was not. And it’s difficult to blame him after hearing his rationale.

Holland recently spoke with GQ about his acting career and his recent encounter with the paparazzi. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star expressed his dissatisfaction with the entire experience, especially since he works so hard to keep his personal life private.

He said “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world. I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.”

He also expressed concern about invasive inquiries on prospective press tours, particularly when Zendaya isn’t there to respond. “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her,” Holland explained. “You know, I respect her too much to say… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Aside from their romance, Tom gushed about finding companionship among his Spider-Man co-stars Jacob Batalon and, of course, Zendaya. He even stated that the latter played a significant role in shaping his new reality. “Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity,” he said. “She is so good at being the role model for young guys and girls. When anyone comes up, like, ‘Can I have a picture?,’ it’s never a bad time. Whereas my initial reaction was: ‘Why are you talking to me? Leave me alone.'”

Both actors intend to keep their personal lives private until they believe the time is perfect to reveal whether or not they are romantically involved.