Either Tom Holland And Anthony Mackie Are Sworn Enemies Or Just Pretending

Is it true that two Marvel young heart-throbs, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie, aren’t on good terms? We investigate the events where the two were seen rubbing each other on the wrong sides.

Ever since the box office success of ‘Iron Man’ back in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded beyond anybody’s expectations. And naturally enough, there were many superheroes that got introduced in the following years. Currently, there are about two dozen superheroes in the MCU that have appeared in at-least one film. Two of them are Falcon and Spider-Man, played by Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland respectively. While they are both young and talented stars, there are reports that they have some trouble brewing between them. Let’s investigate.

Falcon, as the superhero, has appeared in the Marvel films since his debut appearance in the film ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’. He has since been a regular in the MCU films. In ‘Captain America: Civil War’, after years of deliberation, Disney finally acquired the rights to one of its most popular superhero, ‘Spider-Man’. Tom Holland became the youngest Marvel superhero and thus began one of the most entertaining off-screen relationships in the MCU.

The long-term feud between Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland

It all started during the shooting of ‘Captain America: Civil War’, in which both Anthony and Tom starred, playing their respective superhero roles. In the film, where a horde of Marvel superheroes go face-to-face against each other in the battlefield, Spider-Man picked a beef with Falcon. Most of his fighting remained centred around the Winter Soldier and Falcon, both of whom were on the opposite sides. Something happened on the sets between Tom and Anthony, which turned out to be a long-standing beef. Tom has previously claimed that he was ‘bullied’ by some cast-members for being the youngest on the sets of the Marvel films.

It was reported that Sebastian Stan, the actor who play Winter Soldier, and Anthony made quite a lot of fun of Holland on the sets of the films. It continued in the later years as well. While all three of them appeared in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’, they did not have a lot of scenes together. Hence, they missed the opportunity of bullying Holland on the sets. But it wasn’t the same during the promotions. Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie appeared on many promotional events together, where they engaged in a harmless leg-pulling, with Holland mostly on the receiving end of it.

During the promotions of ‘Captain America: Civil War’, Anthony shot first when he said that Holland looked like an 8 years old. He further added that jokes about his age were the best jokes on the sets of the film. It further continued in 2017, Anthony took a shot at Holland when he was asked whether he had watched ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Anthony replied with a no. He further added that he also did not intend to watch the film at all. He did not stop there and said that Holland’s movies were only worthy of watching on an airplane.

Later in a 2018 interview, Holland gave a befitting reply to Mackie. During an interview, Holland was asked to react on Mackie’s remark about not watching ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. He replied that he hadn’t watched the Falcon movie yet, and later quips that ‘oh, there isn’t a Falcon movie’. This caused the audience to erupt in laughter while Anthony, also present during the interview, could do nothing, but smile.

All said, is there really any issue between the two actors? Well, the answer is NO. They very much like working with each other and has immense respect for each other, which they both have said repeatedly in ‘more serious’ interviews. But whatever it is, it can’t be denied that Tom and Anthony are two peas in a big pond full of stars such as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans and even then, they hold a special place in audience’s heart.

What do you think about this display of bittersweet friendship between Tom and Anthony? And would you ever want to watch them together on-screen?