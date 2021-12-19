Tom Hiddleston almost revealed the plot of ‘Loki’ Season 2

Tom Hiddleston plays Loki in the MCU, the God of Mischief. But in real life, too, he has a similar persona. Recently, at a comic con, Tom almost revealed the plot of the second season of his series ‘Loki’.

‘Loki’, starring Tom Hiddleston, is gearing up for the release of its second season. After the critical and commercial success of the first season, the second season was highly awaited. Released in June 2021, the series had six episodes, and it garnered a massive viewership. Hence, fans are anxiously waiting for details about the second season of the series. Tom Hiddleston seems equally excited about the second season, perhaps a bit over-excited. During the MCM Comic Con that took place in London, a ‘Loki’ panel was hosted. There, Tom couldn’t stop himself from sharing things about where he thinks the second season will begin.

Now, everybody knows how serious Marvel is about information regarding their projects. They go to the limit of signing a pretty stiff NDA with their actors, cast and crew. During the event, Tom accidentally almost revealed key information about the beginning of the second season. He said that the second season will begin directly from where the first season ended. However, he came to his senses quickly and apologized to fans for not disclosing more about the plot. He went on to say, “OK so look, we can’t say anything, unfortunately, but at the end of episode six, season one, Loki comes back to TVA”.

Tom did not stop there, he further sprinkled a few more hints about where the new season will begin from. “He’s quite traumatised, he’s quite emotional, and he tries to explain what happens to Mobius, and Mobius doesn’t recognise him. And then he turns to look at the statue of the timekeepers, but it’s not a statue of the timekeepers, it’s a statue of someone else … And I guess we’ll start from there. I’m so sorry to disappoint you!”, he said.

‘Loki’ Season 2 plot revealed

The Marvel TV series ‘Loki’ begins after the events of the film ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. In ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘, we saw Loki getting killed at the hands of Thanos. So the plot of the series revolves around an alternate version of Loki who managed to steal the Tesseract when the Avengers go back in time when Loki was first captured by S.H.I.E.L.D. Loki is then brought to face the Time Variance Authority, an organization that exists out of the bounds of time and space. The series then focuses on Loki’s quest, travelling through time as he faces the danger of getting erased from existence. The series was appreciated for its complex and well-researched storyline that bends the time in mind-boggling ways.

The second season of the series is awaited by the legion of Marvel fans all over the world. However, new episodes are still under development and no release date has been assigned to it as of yet. Hence, the fans might have to wait a little longer before they could witness the God of Mischief grappling with the complex concepts of the time-space continuum again. The cast is expected to remain the same, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki, with other cast members including Gugu Mbatha Raw and Wunmi Mosaku making their return to their respective roles.

In phase 4 of the MCU, several television series such as ‘Hawkeye‘, ‘Loki’ and ‘What If..’ were released. While the Marvel TV universe is deeply connected with the MCU, let’s see how they come together in future.

