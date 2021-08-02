Tom Hiddleston might have stuck a proper gold pile with ‘Loki’ with the successful mini-series and the number of people who love and worship his character. But, if Marvel wants to snatch the character away from Tom, they better be ready for a fight.

‘Loki’ was a phenomenal success by all means. According to “Business Insider”, ‘Loki’ was the biggest show in the world, with more interest than any other MCU show. Tom Hiddleston is enjoying the success too. If Marvel is planning to discontinue his tenure as Loki anytime soon, they might have a hard time.

Highlights —

Hiddleston loves playing Loki

The story of ‘Loki’

How long would Hiddleston be Loki?

Tom Hiddleston refuses to step down as Loki

HIDDLESTON AND LOKI

Dropping into the MCU with ‘Thor’ made Tom Hiddleston an instant superstar. He was recognizable everywhere and one of the biggest success stories of the MCU.

Despite ‘Avengers’, his most prominent role to date being more than a decade ago, his success seems to have only grown. The Shakespearean actor who cut his teeth working in large projects that involved big plays staged in Britain has become an international star.

Is Tom Hiddleston to keep playing Loki till the end of MCU? The question still hangs in the air. But, the actor opened up about his role a few days ago. Talking about his love for the show and the character, the actor said,

“I’m so lucky I’ve got to play Loki for so long … I’ll just hold on for as long as people want me to”.

Video Credits: Marvel Entertainment

The actor also praised the complexity of the character and said that he always discovers new things when he plays him. Given his phenomenal success in the role and the cash cow ‘Loki’ was, Tom Hiddleston being Loki till the end of MCU doesn’t seem like a bad idea.

Related: Lady Loki: Romantic Affair And A Subtle Betrayal

THE ‘LOKI’ SUCCESS

‘Loki’ and ‘WandaVision’ show MCU exploring a new form of storytelling. Unlike earlier MCU phases where the TV shows were disconnected from the cinematic universe, here, the two have collided in a big way. ‘Loki’, the series, will play a direct part in ‘Doctor Strange 2’, and ‘Wandavision’ will lead to the movie as well.

With the new form of storytelling and their platform “Disney Plus”, MCU seems to have struck a perfect balance. It can be majorly credited to Tom Hiddleston’s Loki till the end. Hiddleston’s enormous popularity and command over the MCU fanbase played a significant part in creating hype around the show.

Video Credits: Marvel Entertainment

The brilliant storytelling where Loki explored pivotal moments in space and time made the show a success. According to “Game Rant”, the show changed how “Disney Plus” released their shows. Now, all the shows are set to debut on Wednesdays.

“Rather than ownership, it’s a sense of responsibility I feel to give my best every time and do the best I can because I feel so grateful to be a part of what Marvel Studios has created”. Talking about the show and his role, Hiddleston was also quoted as saying,

People have also speculated that ‘Loki’ might start a new trend in MCU. With new stories coming up, the streaming platform “Disney Plus” might become home to more stories involving villains. Also, with ‘What If?’ more stories outside the standard MCU timeline might become standard for MCU TV.

After the success of Loki, Disney Plus will begin premiering its original shows on Wednesdays. https://t.co/FfixGSs3so pic.twitter.com/mAMliOjm6O — IGN (@IGN) June 16, 2021

LOKI FOREVER?

Despite being a fan favourite, Tom has to contend with the fact that MCU is changing. Over the last three phases of the MCU, the movies have moved onto newer characters. Though Thor and Asgard are still set to be a part of the series for the near future, Marvel might invest in newer characters more.

‘Eternals’, ‘Marvels’, and ‘Doctor Strange 2’ are all big stories that are set to drive the series into a new direction. Here is where whether Tom Hiddleston being Loki till the end comes into question. The story is sadly complicated.

While MCU will not do away with Loki any time soon, the series might not keep him regular. The regular roster of characters has already been decided, and with new villains coming up, a villain like Loki does not make sense in the long term. While Tom might become a fixture of the TV universe, he might become separated from the current Phase 4 of the MCU.

Video Credits: John Campea

But, with Hiddleston’s excitement for the role, they might not fare well if they completely delete Loki from the movie series. Does the production team have a fight with Hiddleston on their hands? Not soon, but it might be on the cards as MCU progresses.

‘Loki’ was a fantastic success. However, MCU is moving too fast to care for Loki. So, what would the villain from Phase 1 do when the story moves onto newer levels? His interviews show that he might hold onto the role for a while longer.