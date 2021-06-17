Tom Hiddleston Never Wanted To Be Loki

In a recent interview, Tom Hiddleston, popularly known as Loki, didn’t even audition for the role of Loki. He didn’t want it!

Around the globe, billions of hearts broke when Endgame ended with Tony Stark’s death. All seemed lost and fans weren’t sure what to look forward to. But with the beloved Iron Man departing, it is not all lost for the Marvel fans. With Black Widow, Hulk, and an entire series on the “God of Mischief” a.ka. Loki, the future seems exciting. The six-episode series on Loki will delve into the history and adventures of Loki and is a definite watch!

Tom Hiddleston didn’t audition for Thor

The New Series on Loki

TOM HIDDLESTON DIDN’T AUDITION FOR THOR

It will be almost a decade since Loki first made his appearance. As Thor’s adopted brother, Loki wasn’t your usual villain. He made everyone’s life hell including his brother but the fans seemed to be charmed by his mischievous aura. Loki could bring humour even in the gravest situations and no wonder he has earned enough fame despite Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, sharing his screen space.

But what is interesting to note here is that Tom Hiddleston never even auditioned for Loki. He wanted to play the part of Thor. Funny, charming, mysterious with an elated ego. Can you imagine someone else playing this Loki? Well, according to an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Tom said that he had even prepared intensely for 3 months to audition for the God of Thunder.

“Basically, at the time, they were looking for sort of less well-established actors so that the audience didn’t have an association. They just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors. And the agreement was, if you’re over 6 foot and you’ve got blond hair, you can come and have a pop at it. So I never auditioned for Loki. I only ever auditioned for Thor, which is nuts.”

Tom Hiddleston didn’t want to be Loki, had bigger dreams for himself

Even Kenneth Branagh had revealed in an interview to Entertainment Weekly that

“Tom gave you an impression that he could be ready for anything, performance-wise. Tom has a wild imagination, so does Loki. He’s got a mischievous sense of humour and he was ready to play. It felt like he had a star personality, but he was a team player”.

THE NEW SERIES ON LOKI

Well, Tom didn’t get to play his brother but he did manage to get a show made on his character, thanks to his fanbase and intricate acting skills. While trying to steal the tesseract in 2012, Loki ended up distorting “The Sacred Timeline” and created a new branch. He was caught by The Time Variance Authority whose job is to “reset” anyone who meddles with the flow of time. This show seems exciting and has a lot of potential and fun elements in it.

