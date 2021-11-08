Tom and Zawe appear to have confirmed their relationship by appearing together on the red carpet at the 2021 Tony Awards in New York.

Since they were first romantically linked in 2019, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have kept a low profile, and relationship rumours have been circulating ever since. Now, the couple appears to have made things official, appearing on the red carpet as a couple for the first time. Starting with the most recent update, here’s a look back at their relationship thus far.

The two co-starred in the play ‘Betrayal’ in 2019 and photographed at the Tony Awards with their co-star Charlie Cox. The duo, however, was shot alone inside the ceremony after being photographed as a group – and they seem so adorable together.

Hiddleston looked dapper in a navy blue suit and bowtie, while Ashton, 37, looked stunning in a crimson tulle Carolina Herrera gown. After taking separate shots, the two stood with Charlie Cox, their ‘Betrayal’ co-star, before taking another photo together during the event while wearing their face masks.

Hiddleston was nominated for best performance at the Tony Awards for his leading role in ‘Betrayal’, in which he made his Broadway debut. Andrew Burnap won the award for his performance in ‘The Inheritance’ in the end.

TOM HIDDLESTON AND ZAWE ASHTON – A TIMELINE

In September 2019, it was revealed that Tom and Zawe have been dating since February of that year, following their appearance in ‘Betrayal’ together.

Tom Hiddleston is breaking many hearts with his latest love affair

A source told The Sun at the time, “Tom really has fallen for Zawe in a big way. They’ve actually been together for more than six months. But he is so paranoid about his private life since his relationship with Taylor [Swift] that he has gone to great lengths to keep this under wraps.

Tom and Zawe spent Easter together renovating his house in England. They now spend most weekends together and going for long walks with his dog. He thinks this could be the love of his life — he’s ready to settle down”.

After months of romance rumours, it was revealed that the couple was supposedly living together in Atlanta, Georgia, according to a source who spoke to The Sun, “Tom and Zawe have stayed quiet about their relationship but she has spent the last few weeks with him in the US”.

The source continued, telling the publication that the two actors were “very well suited” and enjoy the quieter side of life away from the glitz and glamour of the showbiz world.

“Their lives are typically very busy, so spending time together while not working has been ­something they have both embraced. Tom has made a home in Atlanta during the lockdown and he is ­expecting to spend the rest of the year there.”

While the couple like to keep their personal lives quiet, they were photographed kissing while swimming in the ocean on a beach vacation in Ibiza in September 2021.