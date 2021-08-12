Tom Hiddleston is now officially a living and breathing Lokipedia

Tom Hiddleston is recently in the news owing to his comeback as the loveable Marvel character Loki, in the Marvel series of the same name. But why is everyone calling him a living and breathing Lokipedia? Let’s hear it from his co-actor on ‘Loki’, Richard E. Grant.

Tom Hiddleston is an English actor who has been gaining ample popularity in America owing to his turn as the Marvel villain/anti-hero Loki in the films. The success of the character is so big that it has become almost difficult for the moviegoers in the west to dissociate Tom from the character of Loki. While the demi-god Loki appeared in quite a few of the MCU films from all the phases, he never quite managed to bag a film of his own. But last year, Marvel Studios adhered to this complaint of the fans and gave them the television series titled ‘Loki’, which premiered this year.

Highlights —

Tom Hiddleston is a living and breathing Lokipedia

Tom Hiddleston is everything Loki

The moment you've waited for has arrived 🕰 The finale of Marvel Studios' #Loki and all episodes of the Original Series are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Lc4Xyxs4oP — Loki (@LokiOfficial) July 14, 2021

Now, Tom Hiddleston is a great actor, and he has proven himself again and again. For the ones unaware of his talents, we suggest you go watch the Jim Jarmusch vampire arthouse drama film ‘Only Lovers Left Alive’. Anyway, ever since the series ‘Loki’ has been airing, Tom is talking about it everywhere and now there are his co-actors who are appreciating Tom over his knowledge of the subject. Richard E. Grant was hired to play a version of Loki on the series, which stars Tom Hiddleston in the leading titular role. However, the fans had a weird moment during the fifth episode of the series when they thought that Richard and Tom have a passing resemblance. In fact, both the actors have quipped on many occasions and joked around about their physical resemblance.

Tom Hiddleston is now officially a living and breathing Lokipedia

TOM HIDDLESTON IS A LIVING LOKIPEDIA

And then it became a reality when Richard was hired to play one of the many versions of Loki, named the Classic Loki. He came to know that everyone on the sets has received a ‘lecture’ from Tom Hiddleston about the character of Loki. But Richard was late to the sets and hence he missed it. However, he said in an interview to “The Hollywood Reporter” that he had his own crash course in Lokipedia from Tom himself. Richard mentioned in an interview that Tom is extremely passionate about the character of Loki and has studied it enough to be called a walking-talking Lokipedia. Richard, however, added that Tom has such a vast knowledge of the world of Loki that he was only able to grasp like 5 percent of it, but even then, he tried his best to do justice to the character.

Related: Loki Finale: Every Question We Need Answer To

Richard was asked about how it was to receive a crash course from Tom himself? Richard replied that he was only on the sets during the shoot for the fifth episode and thus, he did not have enough time to prepare. Tom came to him and said that he’d help him with the brief outline of the happenings and also spare him some background information to get Richard into the groove. As per Richard, Tom was highly passionate and articulate about what he was working with and that was inspiring.

Video Credits: FilmIsNow Movie Bloopers & Extras

TOM PLAYS LOKI IN THE MARVEL UNIVERSE

‘Loki’ premiered in June 2021 after a long time into production, which was also disrupted by the ongoing pandemic. However, when the show finally premiered, it was showered with a lot of great reviews. It became an instant hit and carried on with Marvel’s record of constantly churning out successful content, whether it is films or television series.

The series takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ where we saw Loki dying at the hands of Thanos. But in the series, we see an alternate version of Loki travelling through time. The hard work that Tom has put into his character shows very well on the screen and it translates into great performance by the British actor. Tom has also mentioned in the past his love for the character of Loki.

Video Credits: Vanity Fair

As we follow Loki’s journey through time and space in the series ‘Loki’, we hope that our favourite ‘bad guy’ will also make an entry into the Marvel cinematic universe.

Tells us in the comments what do you think about Tom’s dedication to the characters he plays? Also, tell us about your favorite Loki moment from the series.