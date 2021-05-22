Tom Hiddleston Hates Taylor Swift For Losing His Career’s Best Role — James Bond!

Surprising! Tom Hiddleston could have become the next James Bond if he wasn’t seeing Taylor Swift.

One tabloid’s report that is currently going viral is that Tom Hiddleston blames Taylor Swift for losing the golden opportunity to play James Bond. Let’s find out if the news is true or not.

Highlights —

Tom Hiddleston blames Taylor Swift for losing the golden chance to play Bond

How true is the story?

Tom Hiddleston blames Taylor Swift for losing the golden chance to play Bond

“Star” magazine published an article titled “Tom Blames Taylor For Bond Bust!” The entertainment magazine wrote that Hiddleston has put the blame of losing the chance to play Bond upon her girlfriend Swift. She, according to Tom, is the reason why he won’t be able to replace Daniel Craig in the film franchise. Has the high profile romance really cost him the role? Did he actually put the blame on Taylor? Well, it’s time to investigate!

Tom Hiddleston blames Taylor Swift for losing his career’s best role – James Bond!

“Star” highlighted that Hiddleston’s negotiations ended on a sad note with the producer of the James Bond franchise. An unverified report was quoted to claim that producer Barbra Broccoli found him “not tough enough” to play the iconic character. His romance with Taylor created a chocolate boy image that has cost him a role actors die for.

Related: Taylor Swift Wins ‘The PWI Most Beautiful Woman In The World’ Award 2020

How true is the story?

However, on investigation, it was found that he and Swift broke up way back before the James Bond news cropped up. On top of it, it sounds ridiculous that their short-lived romance would become a thorn in the potential movie project. A tipster told the magazine that Hiddleston just can’t accept the fact that he is not Bond material. He is disappointed that all of their PDAs actually backfired.

The tabloid noted that Tom is blaming Taylor for everything that went wrong. But if we go by the official media statements, the report by “Star” comes out false. Hiddleston actually said sweet things about Swift in an interview with GQ. He went on praising the singing sensation and called her “kind”, “amazing”, “generous”, and “incredible” as well.

Video Credits: Pop Trigger

So many entertainment media channels talk of a clash between the ex-lovers to gain publicity. Either they pitch them against each other or they write that one is still not over the other. In most such cases, the truth lies in the middle. While Hiddleston is not planning to reunite with Taylor, he is also not blaming her for losing the James Bond role.

Earlier, when they were a couple, some media elements wrote stories of Tom flirting with other women behind Taylor’s back. The couple has been on the eye of such tabloids.

Let us know if stories of Tom Hiddleston interests you. Share your views about the couple in the comments box below.