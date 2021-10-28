The actor who plays Loki couldn’t match up to Chris Hemsworth’s progress, as he confesses in this video.

Tom Hiddleston had auditioned for the role of Thor. This is not a secret, since the actor himself has revealed it on a show. But a recently uploaded YouTube video shows the reason why Tom Hiddleston did not get the Thor role!

Highlights —

Chris Hemsworth beats Tom Hiddleston in this challenge

How playing Loki worked out better for Hiddleston

Hiddleston plays Loki, the God of Mischief, and his first appearance as the character is in the movie ‘Thor’. He plays Hemsworth’s brother Thor, God of Thunder, of whom he is immensely jealous and even sabotages his coronation because of it. Loki got his own TV show recently on Disney +, slowly becoming the most beloved and popular Marvel show. There is no doubt then that Loki is a very popular MCU character — despite the fact that the actor actually wanted a different role initially.

Tom Hiddleston failed at beating Chris Hemsworth for the role of Thor… because of this foul-up!

Related: Did You Know Tom Hiddleston Dated One Of The Most Celebrated Actresses From MCU?

CHRIS HEMSWORTH BEATS TOM HIDDLESTON IN THIS CHALLENGE

In the video titled “Untold: Tom Hiddleston”, among other things, Tom Hiddleston reveals how he failed to become Thor. The video is animated and features the actor talking to the camera about his journey of becoming Loki, how he identifies with the character, and what Loki means to him.

Video Credits: Disney

One of the things he talks about is a challenge that he and Chris Hemsworth had. During their training, Hemsworth and Hiddleston had maintained a board tracking how many physical training exercises they could do: pull-ups, push-ups, squats and so on. Hemsworth’s list was long. Hiddleston thought at first that he could catch up with him. But he couldn’t! That’s why, he says, Hemsworth was cast as Thor.

Related: Tom Hiddleston Already Knows The Future Of Loki Season 2

HOW PLAYING LOKI WORKED OUT BETTER FOR HIDDLESTON

Towards the end of the video the actor talks about how Loki changed his life, and what playing the character means to him. Even though he never intended to play Loki, he was Loki for creators Kevin Feige and Kenneth Brannagh. As time has passed he has become just as popular as Hemsworth and many of the other MCU characters.

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

In the video, he jokes about how he has been playing Loki for 11 years, which roughly makes up 25% of his entire life. In an interview, he has even said that he would happily play Loki all his life.

That just means more Loki for us. We have no complaints.