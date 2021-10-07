Did You Know Tom Hiddleston Dated One Of The Most Celebrated Actresses From MCU?

Tom Hiddleston is among the most charming MCU actors. Other than his work, he has remained in the news following his high profile affairs. In 2015, the rumours of his relationship with another MCU star Elizabeth Olsen were doing the rounds of tabloids.

Tom Hiddleston is considered among the most popular and suave of the MCU actors. The British actor began his act into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011 when he was signed to play Loki, in the film ‘Thor’. Since then, he has been a key part of the MCU and has appeared in multiple Marvel films. The God of Mischief is also known for his mischievous nature off-screen. From accidentally slapping Scarlett Johansson’s behind to saying bonkers things about his fellow co-stars, he seems like a fun guy to be around. Walking the thin line between being a suave British gentleman to a fun-loving maniac, Tom is a complete package. However, one aspect of his life that has intrigued the fans is his love life. To his fan’s delight, Tom has never been shy about sharing the details of his love life with his fans.

Highlights —

Tom Hiddleston relationship history

Tom Hiddleston has dated these actresses

One of Marvel’s most loved anti-heroes, Tom believes in ‘openly expressing feelings about the ones you love’. It’s a noble thought perfectly suiting a guy like him. Tom has followed this thought religiously and has publicly admitted to his relationships. But how many of the fans actually knew that Tom has dated one of his fellow Marvel co-stars in the past? Elizabeth Olsen, the Scarlett Witch from the MCU, has also fallen prey to Tom’s charms.

TOM HIDDLESTON RELATIONSHIP HISTORY

The duo starred together in the 2015 film ‘I Saw the Light’, which sparked the reports of something more than just ‘work friendship going on between the two’. US Weekly reported that the two were spending more time together than friends usually do. They also made several public appearances together. Furthermore, many sources also claimed that they have been texting each other quite a lot. In early 2015, Olsen also had split from her fiancé, which led the rumours to emerge more strongly. As per US Weekly, they were inseparable. When they were not together, they were always texting each other. However, it was also assumed that they both were just casually hooking up.

Did you know Tom Hiddleston dated one of the most prized actresses from MCU?

Related: All The Reasons Tom Hiddleston Isn’t Loki

In July 2015, US Weekly further reported that it was getting more serious between Tom and Elizabeth. Apparently, they cared a lot about each other. While none of them seemed to be ready to jump into a serious relationship, they were almost in a relationship. But, as all things end, their courtship died as well towards late 2015. It was said that Elizabeth did not want a serious relationship then and wanted to focus on her career. However, both of them denied ever having more than a friendship.

TOM HIDDLESTON HAS DATED THESE ACTRESSES

Tom’s relationship history also has several other popular Hollywood names. One of his most popular relationships was with the singer Taylor Swift. In 2016, they were spotted for the first time at the Met Gala. Later that year, they were seen kissing on a beach and then eventually, Tom confirmed their relationship status. However, the couple split up the same year. Tom later went on saying that Taylor was an amazing woman and he had a great time with her.

Other than these two beautiful women, Tom’s dating history has been filled with names such as Zawe Ashton, Jessica Chastain, and Susannah Fielding. With such a colourful history of dating these gorgeous and talented women, we can safely conclude that Tom has great taste in women.

While Tom’s working with Olsen in the MCU, it might be a little difficult for him to completely let go of the past. But it’s quite joyful to see that Tom is classy enough to never utter a bad word about his ex-flames.

Tell us in the comments which among Tom’s romances were you most ‘aww..ed’ with. Also, tell us your thoughts on Loki and Scarlett Witch sharing screen again in the MCU.