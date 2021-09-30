Tom Hiddleston Cannot Stop Baring His Hot Body For Limelight

Tom Hiddleston is the new hottie of the town. It seems he can’t stop flaunting his six-pack. Keep reading to find out.

Almost every significant male character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been played by an actor who has undergone an extensive physical metamorphosis in the last decade or so. Captain America is played by Chris Evans. Thor is played by Chris Hemsworth. Star-Lord is played by Chris Pratt. Even actors portraying thinner heroes, such as Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, went through rigorous training in preparation for a hectic, stunt-filled shooting schedule—as well as the necessary shirtless moment that pops up every now and then.

TOM HIDDLESTON IN A NEW AVATAR

Loki, the Asgardian trickster played by Tom Hiddleston since 2011’s Thor, is an exception to the rule. While Thor, Loki’s adoptive brother, was known to flaunt his godlike body in those films, the God of Mischief was known for his extravagant clothes and illusions. Until now, that is.

Tom Hiddleston can’t stop showing off his muscular build for the limelight

Hiddleston is stripped naked (much to his character’s dismay) while being processed by the TVA, a type of time travel investigation bureau, in a new teaser video for the upcoming Loki miniseries on Disney+. Loki had been working out in secret all along, it turned out. Hiddleston appears to have followed in the footsteps of Chris and bulked up for Loki’s first solo excursion in the MCU.

The clock is ticking ⏰ Marvel Studios' #Loki arrives in three weeks with new episodes every Wednesday starting June 9 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/WpgBKM6FYX — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 19, 2021

The teaser shows ‘Loki’ dressed in a far less appealing costume as Miss Minutes, an animated clock, provides information about the TVA. The series follows a younger Loki (the one who escaped with the Tesseract during the time heist in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘) as he is tasked to help the TVA fix some of the problems he caused in the spacetime continuum through his cosmic scheming.

IT SEEMS HE CAN’T STOP FLAUNTING HIS SIX-pack

The 40-year-old actor is presently on vacation in Ibiza with the 37-year-old actress, Zawe, and the two couldn’t stop grinning as they basked in the sun. Tom looked fantastic in his swimming trunks, which he wore below his hips and covered up with a baseball helmet, displaying his great muscles.

Video Credits: Celebrity Gossip

Zawe also wowed in a vibrantly patterned bikini, flaunting her stunning body and natural beauty while going make-up free. The two seemed joyful and calm in each other’s presence as they frolicked in the water before drying up with striped beach towels.

They then covered themselves, with Tom donning a dark blue shirt and Zawe reaching for her wicker bag in a black kaftan and sunhat. Tom and Zawe were first linked in 2019, but his pals at the time denied their relationship. However, The Sun reported last summer that the couple had moved in together in Atlanta, Georgia, after taking their romance to the next level.

