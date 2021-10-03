Tom Hiddleston Already Knows The Future Of Loki Season 2

Following the conclusion of his solo series on Disney+, Tom Hiddleston teases Loki’s mission for Sylvie in the second season. Keep reading to find out.

Thanks to the time travel premise in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the third series from Marvel Studios, which debuted on Disney+ in June, was able to bring back a variant of Hiddleston’s Loki after his death in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. ‘Loki’ Season 1 followed the titular trickster’s run-in with the Time Variance Authority, the organisation responsible for preserving the normal flow of time, and introduced Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Judge Renslayer, the agency’s many faces (Gugu Mbatha-Raw).

Over the course of its six-episode run, the series presented various additional Loki varieties, including a classic Loki played by Richard E. Grant, but it was Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) with whom he built a special bond. Loki and Sylvie arrive in the Citadel at the End of Time and meet He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a variation of Kang the Conqueror and the true overseer of the TVA, in season 1 finale. When faced with a decision, Sylvie chooses to send Loki back to TVA headquarters and kill Kang, therefore seemingly releasing the multiverse. Loki realises that nothing is the same as it used to be at the HQ.

After ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘Loki’ was the first MCU series to receive a renewal for season 2. Loki’s return was revealed in a mid-credits sequence during the season 1 conclusion. Fans are naturally curious as to where the season will go next, and Tom Hiddleston has provided one of the first big storyline hints for season 2. Hiddleston claims Loki won’t simply be looking for Sylvie, but he feels accountable for what happened in an interview with Empire Magazine (via LRM Online).

He said, “I don’t think he will stop searching [for Sylvie] now. He feels that this is something he has done, a mistake that he has made, and he’s invested in setting it right”.

While Hiddleston claims Loki made a mistake, many viewers of the season one finale are likely to believe Sylvie made the mistake by killing Kang and risking a multiversal war. In fact, Loki was the one who tried to stop her and advised her to think things through before making any snap decisions. However, given Loki’s reputation as a backstabber, the fact that he feels any remorse at all is an indication of his growth throughout the series.

Given that the season finale aired in mid-July, it seems a little early to be hinting towards next season’s plot, but Hiddleston recently said that they are already talking about season 2, which most certainly involves a rough plot concept. The God of Mischief will supposedly make his next appearance in Doctor Strange in the ‘Multiverse of Madness’, but it appears that he will continue his search for Sylvie well into the second season of ‘Loki’, and they will most certainly reconnect in due time.

