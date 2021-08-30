Tom Hardy says he’d do anything to see a Spider-Man and Venom crossover happen. Keep reading to find out what he has to say about the possible crossover.

The last time Spider-Man and Venom shared the screen was in Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 3’, which was panned by reviewers and audiences alike. Andrew Garfield then took over the role for two films before the franchise was revived with Tom Holland in the title role. Holland’s Spider-Man was officially incorporated into the MCU in ‘Captain America: Civil War’, allowing him to participate in films with other Avengers. ‘Venom’, on the other hand, is part of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC), a standalone cinematic universe that also contains Morbius and Kraven the Hunter.

TOM HARDY TEASES A POSSIBLE VENOM-SPIDER-MAN CROSSOVER

In a recent interview with “Esquire”, Hardy talked about his upcoming film, ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, as well as the future of Venom, including his thoughts on a future Venom-Spider-Man crossover. Despite the fact that he recognises significant financial barriers, Hardy appears to be genuinely enthused about the prospect of appearing in the MCU with Spider-Man. Hardy expressed his thoughts on the possibility, saying:

Tom Hardy teases crossover with Tom Holland’s ‘Spiderman’

“Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 metres, so yeah! I want to play on that field.”

BUT, IS IT HAPPENING FOR SURE?

Due to the laws surrounding the distinct SPUMC and MCU entities, placing Venom and Spider-Man in the same film isn’t as straightforward as, say, putting Spider-Man and Captain Marvel in the same film. After the underwhelming performance of ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’, Sony Pictures and Marvel would have to sit down and come to an agreement on how the Venom character could interact with other MCU characters, similar to what happened with Spider-Man after the underwhelming performance of ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’. Hardy, who is aware of the obstacles, stated:

“Obviously, that’s a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that.”

However, if the legal difficulties can be overcome, a crossover between Hardy’s Venom and Holland’s Spider-Man might compensate for the disappointment many fans had with the Spider-Man and Venom narrative in ‘Spider-Man 3’. Director Sam Raimi has stated that he did not want Venom in ‘Spider-Man 3’ and that he was practically pushed to incorporate the villain by the company. It’s likely that a Venom and Spider-Man crossover developed from the ground up with Hardy and Holland, both of whom are well-liked by audiences in their current renditions of their respective characters, would do far better.

What’s your thoughts on getting a Venom and Spider-Man crossover? Let us know in the comments down below.