Tom Ellis Auditioned For Outlander But Here’s What Went Wrong

Tom Ellis auditioned for an ‘Outlander’ role before the show premiered. But it wasn’t for Jamie Fraser. Who did he want to play, and did he think it would work?

One of the most well-known television programmes streaming on Starz is ‘Outlander’, starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel of the same name. According to a new claim, ‘Lucifer’ star Tom Ellis auditioned for a role in the series. To learn more, continue reading. Sam and the ‘Lucifer’ actor have been friends for years, but it turns out they were almost co-stars as well.

Tom Ellis disclosed to his good buddy Sam Heughan that he auditioned for a role on the latter’s blockbuster television show ‘Outlander’ during a talk with Square Mile. He said, “I’m going to let you into a little secret. I auditioned for ‘Outlander’, not for Jamie Fraser but for Tobias Menzies’ part, Black Jack Randall”.

The Scottish actor, on the other hand, was not overjoyed to learn Tom’s little secret. He responded with a tepid response, owing to the rape scene in the first season. This would have necessitated the two stars working together on set. Sam said, “Firstly, dude, I’m not sure how I’d have felt having you, I don’t know, assault me shall we say”.

Later, Sam Heughan admitted that working with Tom Ellis would have been fascinating. “I know we would have had a great time. Actually, you would have been brilliant at that because Frank Randall is this charming, loveable character and then Black Jack, the other part you would have had to play, is just violent.”

The ‘Outlander’ actor then added, “It’s a great part. Tobias, of course, does an amazing job but that would have been so different”.

While seeing Sam Heughan and Tom Ellis in one frame would have been a delight for all fans, the two have been very busy with their professions in recent months. The last season of Tom’s ‘Lucifer’ was released earlier this year. On the other hand, ‘Outlander’ Season 6 is set to premiere in March 2022, a milestone Heughan never imagined they’d reach when he initially joined the cast. “I remember the first day being driven in by my driver. He asked, ‘How long do you think it’s going to go for?’” he recalled. “I was like, ‘Two years max, that will be it’. We’re into our eighth year and we’re still going.”

Do you think Tom Ellis would have done a great job as Black Jack Randall? Let us know in the comments down below.