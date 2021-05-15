Tom Ellis’ Life Turns Into A Mystery Thriller After Receiving Suspicious Package

The ‘Lucifer’ star and his wife received some rather strange package at their home in Los Angeles.

Fans have done many crazy things for their celebrity crushes. Be it standing outside their homes or sending a warm gift to them. It looks like this time Tom Ellis and his wife Meaghan were at the end of receiving a package. But is it from a fan or is it something else? That’s what we need to find out.

What was in the package received by Tom and Meaghan?

It was just a few weeks back when Tom and Meaghan found a very strange parcel wrapped in all glitter, outside of their home in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Tom Ellis and Meaghan Oppenheimer were somewhat concerned about the package and filed a complaint with the police regarding the same. But do you know what was the weirdest thing about all of this? The package was sent in the name of Meaghan. LAPD’s Threat Management Unit is investigating the package and is very close to finding out who sent it to Tom and Meaghan.

Tom Ellis and his wife Meaghan receive a suspicious package; file a police complaint

Tom Ellis wrapping up ‘Lucifer’ Season 6

Tom aka Lucifer, who has charmed us all with his role in this fantasy drama series, expressed his gratitude to the production team and all the fans of ‘Lucifer’. Now that the filming of season 6 has reached its end, Tom shared a picture of a lighter with the date of the beginning and end of the series marked on it. He even penned a heart-warming note, “Today is the day. 6 years ago I started a journey with the most amazing group of people and today we say a fond farewell to each other. Thank you to every single crew member who has helped bring the story of #Lucifer to life. What a ride”.

When will ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 release?

Well, the good news is that season 6 will be knocking on our doorsteps very soon. However, this also brings us to some disappointing news. Season 6 is the finale of the show. But when will season 6 release? We will know about this in the upcoming weeks.

Is Tom interested in a reboot of ‘Lucifer’?

Like many other shows, maybe ‘Lucifer’ will come back for a revival season. However, it looks like Tom Ellis is not very keen on playing Lucifer again after season 6. In an interview on the ‘Kings of Con: The Podcast’, Tom said,

“Six seasons of the show is a real achievement. It’s been a huge emotional journey and I don’t think I want to do it anymore. I know I don’t want to do any more. Mainly because I wanna know that we’re ending and because I’ve had such a great time. I think it’s only fitting that we have a proper ending to the show”.

How excited are you for ‘Lucifer’ season 6? Let us know your views in the comments down below.