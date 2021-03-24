Tom Ellis Is Too Heartbroken To Film Lucifer Season 6

The devil’s in tears! Season 5 of ‘Lucifer’ is already up and running on Netflix and while the show is yet to go on for one more season, it would be its last. However, lead actor Tom Ellis had tears in his eyes during script-reading for ‘Lucifer’ Season 6. Keep reading to find out more!

The devil is getting ready to leave its throne now that Netflix is gearing up for the final season of ‘Lucifer’. The show has had a rocky road and was on the verge of getting killed off even before it could reach this far. However, after some not-so-subtle protests from the fans, Netflix decided to bring ‘Lucifer’ back from hell after season 3. That being said, ‘Lucifer’ is closing in on its last season. With season 6 of ‘Lucifer’ on its way, it’s not just the fans but also actor Tom Ellis who is heartbroken.

Highlights —

‘Lucifer’ to end with season 6

Tom Ellis shed tears at the ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 reading

Tom Ellis is done playing Lucifer

‘Lucifer’ to end with season 6

‘Lucifer’ has been a part of the cancellation talks more than once. However, the sheer support of the fans managed to bring back the show on air before its early cancellation. Nevertheless, season 6 will be the final leg for the Netflix series. Last year on June 23, Netflix made the official announcement of ‘Lucifer’ returning for season 6, which is to be the “Final final”. That being said, season 5B of the show is yet to drop on Netflix. Therefore, there is no telling yet as to when the sixth and final season of ‘Lucifer’ would hit screens. Moreover, with the pandemic, most productions had to be put on hold and pushed back. ‘Lucifer’ too has been one of these shows where the pandemic had literally blown all the preset plans.

What the heck on ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 made Tom Ellis cry?

Speaking of why season 6 would be the last we see the devil in action, co-runner Joe Henderson explained,

“It’s the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me [now] so much more interestingly that it breaks my heart to think we weren’t [originally] going to do it this way”.

Related: Tom Ellis Aka Lucifer Is Jealous Of This Person: Here’s The Full Story

Nevertheless, filming for season 6 of ‘Lucifer’ has begun and while most people had not expected the show to come this far, even actor Tom Ellis seems to be a little bummed out about the series coming to a close.

just giving you some wings action pic.twitter.com/HgDtWSwrcy — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) November 19, 2020

Tom Ellis shed tears at the ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 reading

The end is near and that has brought tears to the devil’s eyes. The table read for season 6 episodes of ‘Lucifer’ is about to come to a close and in the penultimate reading, Tom Ellis was seen shedding some tears. In a very emotional Twitter post, Henderson opened up about what an emotional table reading it had been for the cast and the crew members. He wrote, “Today was the second to last #Lucifer table read … ever … if we got that emotional today, I’m terrified of how much I’m going to cry at the last one …” Soon after, Henderson was seen going after the devil himself casually prompting him to save face. Tom Ellis being Tom Ellis, dodged the bullet claiming that he had something in his eye. Subtle!

I had something in my eye. Honest. https://t.co/7foJc2rhlY — tom ellis (@tomellis17) March 3, 2021

Interestingly, the second last episode of ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 has been titled “Goodbye Lucifer“. Naturally, one can expect the episode to be a super-emotional one, which also explains the tear-jerked reactions of the cast and crew members at the reading. In fact, it’s not just Tom Ellis, but also the other members of the cast who are slowly inching close to the idea of the show coming to an end. Lesley-Ann Brandt, the actor who plays Mazikeen, became emotional during her character’s final costume trial. She even went to say that calling it emotional would be an understatement.

Tom Ellis is done playing Lucifer

Although Tom Ellis had become emotional at the reading for the second last episode of ‘Lucifer’ Season 6, he feels it’s the right time to draw the line. Self-admittedly, it has been an emotional journey for him on the show, but he would not want to continue playing the devil further. The ending, according to Ellis, is coming at the right time when the show is still on the high ride. Moreover, the actor believes that there could not have been a more proper ending to the show than what season 6 has to offer.

Video Credits: BestOfLucifer

Ellis explained in a podcast,

“Six seasons of the show is a real achievement. It’s been a huge emotional journey and I don’t think I want to do anymore. I know I don’t want to do any more. Mainly because I wanna know that we’re ending and because I’ve had such a great time. I think it’s only fitting that we have a proper ending to the show”.

Are you excited for ‘Lucifer’ Season 6? Let us know in the comments below!