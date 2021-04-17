Tom Cruise is the original Ozymandias in Zack Snyder’s ‘Watchmen’

The actor almost had his superhero movie debut, as this interview with Snyder reveals.

Zack Snyder is most well known for ‘Justice League’. But before that happened, Snyder was involved in the ambitious superhero film featuring an ensemble cast, ‘Watchmen’. The 2009 movie starred the likes of Jackie Earle Haley, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Patrick Wilson, and was based on a cult graphic novel by Alan Moore. The movie did quite well. But, in hindsight, the film could have done even better because of one casting choice: Tom Cruise.

According to this article, in an interview with Snyder, the director revealed that Cruise almost starred in the movie. If he had, it would have been his first superhero movie debut.

Tom Cruise was supposed to play a key character, Ozymandias, in Snyder’s adaptation of ‘Watchmen’. The role eventually went to Matthew Goode. So how did this come about? Why did Cruise end up not starring in the film?

When the work of casting for the movie began, there were rumours that Cruise was interested. Snyder confirms that in the interview too. In fact, Cruise showed interest in playing the key character of Adrian Veidt, also known as Ozymandias, in the film.

However, it so happened that Cruise eventually decided he was not interested in the movie. The role then went to Goode instead.

Although the role of an anti-hero like Ozymandias is not Tom Cruise’s usual choice, the actor has proved his mettle in playing variable characters before. In films such as ‘Magnolia’ and ‘Collateral’, Cruise has played characters that are not the good guys, and he has done well too. So there’s no doubt he’d have performed as Ozymandias well too.

Video Credits: Flashback FM

In fact, what with the popularity the actor enjoys, the movie might have done exceptionally well if he’d have starred in it. The film may have had more media coverage, and brought in a wider audience. Plus, it would be his first role in a superhero movie, which would have brought in even more hype!

Can you imagine Tom Cruise playing Ozymandias? Let us know what you think of this latest reveal!