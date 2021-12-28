How Tom Cruise made Jeremy Renner's career in Hollywood

Jeremy Renner had a major career breakthrough in 2011 when he appeared in the film ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’. However, he recently revealed the interesting story of how he came about getting selected for the role of William Brandt.

Ethan Hunt happens to be one of the most popular on-screen characters in Hollywood. Played exceptionally well by Tom Cruise in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ film franchise, the franchise itself has remained iconic since the mid-1990s when it first began. But not many people know that Jeremy Renner’s role in the MI film ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ was given to him because of Tom Cruise. However, it wasn’t that Jeremy was a struggling actor. But he was still a year away from riding high on the success of the 2012 film ‘Avengers’, where he had played Hawkeye, one of the superheroes in the main ensemble. But still, starring opposite Tom Cruise in an MI film a year prior to the release of ‘Avengers’ was as big an opportunity an actor can get.

Highlights —

Jeremy Renner ‘Mission Impossible’ role

Jeremy Renner surprise meeting with Tom Cruise

In a new video uploaded by Vanity Fair, Jeremy talked about his career trajectory. It’s an ongoing video format by Vanity Fair in which the actors and other artists come in front of the camera to talk about the behind the scene action behind their major career moves. Jeremy talked about the entire process which ended with him getting signed to play the role of William Brandt. Actually, as per Jeremy, he was meeting with director JJ Abrams to discuss the possibility of starring in the director’s film ‘Super 8’. However, in the middle of the conversation, Abrams raised the topic of the new MI film and asked Jeremy to meet with Tom Cruise, the star of the franchise. Jeremy jumped at the opportunity. The same evening, Jeremy met with Tom and the director Brad Bird. A few hours later, Tom Cruise himself called Jeremy and offered him a meaty part in the film.

How Tom Cruise made Jeremy Renner’s career in Hollywood

Jeremy Renner ‘Mission: Impossible’ role

Jeremy said,

“Okay, great. All this sounds really amazing, but why me?’ And they’re like ‘Well because we look at you and you can be a good guy or a bad guy’. Tom told him. Laer, ‘So, do you wanna do it or not?’ ‘Yeah, of course, I’ll do it. I’ll do it, yeah, sure.’ And I hung up. So that’s how I got the role”.

Related: Jeremy Renner Calls Thor A Thief

Jeremy Renner surprise meeting with Tom Cruise

Renner also added into the interview that it was a pretty strange thing for him as he had gone for a role in a JJ Abrams movie and ended up in a MI movie with Tom Cruise. He further added that he agreed to do the role without reading the script or anything about his character. Jeremy further said that Tom Cruise has inspired him a lot on the sets of the film. That advice has also come in handy for him in other films as well, especially while performing stunts. It shows in his performances, quite nicely. While playing Hawkeye, Jeremy performs some really daring stunts and it takes a lot of conviction and courage to do that. So, in a good way, Tom Cruise has been spreading his mantra to perform the ‘impossible’ action to others.

After ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’, Jeremy hasn’t been seen in any other MI film yet and it’s still unclear whether his character will ever make a return. But Jeremy isn’t short of work at the moment. Other than starring in the ‘Hawkeye’ series, he is also playing a key role in the Paramount series ‘The Mayor of Kingstown’.

Tell us in the comments if you liked Jeremy’s role in the ‘MI- Ghost Protocol’? Also, tell us what are your expectations from Jeremy for the ongoing MCU phase 4?