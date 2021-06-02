It’s been almost a decade since Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes ended their marriage in a messy divorce. But recent reports of Tom’s frustration over Katie and her new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo’s PDA are doing the rounds of tabloids. What went wrong there?

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, back when they were together, were arguably the Hollywood ‘couple goals’. Ever since their split, they have gone their separate ways dating other people. Most Hollywood couples post their split, move on, becoming busy with their work and ‘other stuff’. But it seems like Tom is not completely over his ex-flame yet. As per the sources, Tom is not being very kind towards the rampant public display of affection exhibited by Katie and her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo. What’s the entire issue? Let’s find out.

In the early 2000s, Tom was married to Nicole Kidman and they have been an iconic couple. Both of them, at the prime of their careers, made headlines due to their ‘apparently happy’ marriage. However, the sudden divorce in 2001 made more headlines. A couple of years later, in 2004, Katie Holmes announced that she has had a huge crush on Tom Cruise for many years. And it snowballed into Katie breaking up with her then-fiancé in the same year. And then, it took Tom and Katie only a few months post her split to announce that they were dating.

Is Tom Cruise mad at Katie Holmes for indulging in PDA with Emilio Vitolo?

Tom Cruise was madly in love with Katie Holmes

In May 2005, Tom confessed to Oprah Winfrey on her popular show that he was in ‘love’ with Katie. Within months of dating each other, in June 2005, Holmes and Cruise announced that they were engaged. A few more months passed, and they announced that they were expecting their first child together. It was all happening so fast that the fans could not wrap their head around the sequence of events. But by then, Tom and Katie had become a celebrity power-couple, famous worldwide. Tom’s career was at its peak and there was nothing that could stop them from leading a happy and content life together.

Video Credits: You Tube

And finally, the day arrived in October 2006 when the couple got married. For the next few years, their marriage was as good as it could get. Both Katie and Tom made appearances at several events and TV shows and declared their endless love for each other. And it led us all to believe that maybe it was one of those rare Hollywood love stories that was going to last. But boy, were we wrong!

In 2012, the world did not end as promised by the Mayans, but Katie Holmes filing for divorce did turn Tom’s world upside down. Tom said that he did not expect divorce and he was extremely saddened by it. But Katie seemed to be very sure about her decision and hired three New York firms to make it happen. This was the end of Tom and Katie as we knew it.

Tom upset with Katie Holmes over her PDA with Emilio Vitolo

And now that Katie is dating Emilio Vitolo Jr. and has indulged in extreme PDA, Tom doesn’t seem to like it. As per reports, it’s not that Tom is still not over her and is in love with her. It is more to do with his belief that his 14 years old daughter Suri is at a very impressionable age and this behaviour from her mother might not be a good influence for her. That said, PDA isn’t a crime and Tom shouldn’t be bothered by it as long as Katie and Emilio are happy with whatever they do in public or private.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI8yn2hhq5W/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

However, one must take this report with a grain of salt. Ever since their break-up, Tom has not talked about his daughter and Katie in public. So it is so unlike Tom to be offended by the PDA his ex-wife is exhibiting.

However, there also are reports that things between Katie and Emilio are not looking very good and their imminent split can happen anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is rumoured to be dating Hayley Atwell. If reports are to be believed, it is going strong between them. Let’s see if Tommy boy does find love this time!

Tell us in the comments if you think that the PDA exhibited by Katie Holmes and Emilio is in a bad taste? Or should Tom just cool it and let them do whatever they want.