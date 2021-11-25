Tom Cruise Has Gone Insane In Mission: Impossible 8 Preparation Even Before Mission: Impossible 7 Release

Tom Cruise, according to reports, is crazily preparing for MI 8 even before the release of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’.

Tom Cruise has gone mad and fans think this time he has taken his craziness a notch higher by starting to learn Boeing Stearman for ‘Mission: Impossible 8’. We are wondering why he is in so much rush that he is not even waiting for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ to release.

The world knows that Tom Cruise is crazily passionate about action. He mostly takes up projects that are action-adventure oriented. Recently, he took assistance from Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA to shoot a space adventure scene. But his plan of making the first film in space was flooded when a Russian actress and a film director blasted off to space and won the race of making the world’s first movie in orbit.

Tom Cruise training with World War 2 plane for ‘Mission: Impossible 8’

Tom Cruise training with World War 2 plane

Especially for the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise, the actor has gone too far in stunts. Fans still watch with wonder the iconic scene of scaling the Burj Khalifa in ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’. Even though his plan of making the first movie in space didn’t work, he is undeterred and is coming up with another grand idea. Reports reveal that Cruise has started training himself to fly a World War 2 military plane nicknamed The Widowmaker. On research about the aircraft, we have found that it is a World War 2 military plane. We can expect some crazy scenes oriented towards the 1943 Boeing Stearman Model 75 plane. According to the reports in The Sun about the same, a source has teased that Tom Cruise will be performing the stunts himself and he wouldn’t call for any stuntman.

Tom Cruise to leave no stone unturned with ‘Mission: Impossible 8’

Even the media source is stunned by the fact that Tom Cruise is not taking a break and has started working on ‘Mission: Impossible 8’. Moreover, filming jaw-dropping scenes with an 80-year-old heritage plane is actually dangerous.

Though adventure filming is a risky business, Tom Cruise is known for performing his own stunts and makes sure that he raises the standard with each MI movie. We can expect that the actor has planned something big and it is likely that this piece of rumour of him training on a heritage plane is true.

While you scratch your head over ‘Mission: Impossible 8’, you should also be excited about ‘Mission: Impossible 7’. Apart from Cruise, it also stars Vanessa Kirby of ‘The Crown’ fame, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, and Simon Pegg. The mega project is directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

