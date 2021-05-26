What’s Cooking Between Tom Cruise And Chris Pratt: A New Project Or New Rumour

Are Tom Cruise and Chris Pratt preparing to team up for a science fiction film together?Keep reading to find out.

Tom Cruise is arguably the most famous movie star in the world, and he has been for decades. Cruise soon established himself as one of Hollywood’s finest starring men, and he went on to rule the following decades. So is Pratt. He is well-known for both his action and comedy parts. Pratt rocketed to fame as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise and ‘Avengers’ movies, and dinosaur handler Owen Grady in the Jurassic World films, following his debut role as the endearing and goofy Andy Dwyer on NBC’s successful comedy series ‘Parks and Recreation’. What a treat it would be to watch them in a film together!

Are Tom Cruise and Chris Pratt teaming up for a sci-fi?

Is this for real?

Actually, the heart of this rumour is founded on truth. In a 2018 Associated Press interview, Pratt expressed his admiration for Cruise. He praised Cruise’s reputation as being a really nice, positive guy who works hard. Pratt went on to say that while he had never met Cruise, he would love to carry on Cruise’s legacy of being easy to work with.

Video Credits: Associated Press

OK! Magazine took those kind words and put their own spin on them. According to the tabloid, the two stars may soon be collaborating. According to an anonymous source, the interview started a dialogue between them and they are now fast friends.

The alleged source concludes that Tom has a sci-fi action-adventure planned for the two of them. This is a little vague. The tabloid uses words like may and in mind, so there aren’t any outlandish claims here. This anonymous source doesn’t appear to have a big scoop and is simply trying to spin a story out of some kind words.

What’s cooking between Tom Cruise and Chris Pratt: A new project or new gossip?

There is no indication that these two megastars will be teaming up anytime soon. It’s always possible that Cruise and Pratt will share the screen in the future, but it’s just not on the cards right now. Monumental news, such as Cruise joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Pratt joining ‘Mission Impossible’, would be plastered all over the news rather than relegated to a single article in an untrustworthy tabloid.

Video Credits: ET Canada

Both Cruise and Pratt have a full slate of projects in the works. Cruise is set to star in ‘Luna Park‘, a sci-fi heist film that will be a sequel to ‘Edge of Tomorrow‘, which was released in 2014. Pratt will be busy as the actor and executive producer of ‘The Terminal List’, a new thriller TV series, and the James Gunn-directed ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Vol. 3.

Do you want Tom Cruise and Chris Pratt to team up? Let us know in the comments below.