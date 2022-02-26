What Is Thor’s Fate In The Current MCU Phase?

A new leak for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has hinted at a major Marvel character’s debut. But it has cast doubt on the future of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Let’s find out more about him and his treatment in MCU phase 4.

With the introduction of new superheroes by Marvel in phase 4 of the marvel cinematic universe (MCU), fans certainly have no clue about the future of their favourite original MCU characters like the Norse-God, Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth. Marvel has not said much about how they plan to treat Thor’s character in the future or how Thor will fit into MCU phase 4 storylines.

HIGHLIGHTS

Chris Hemsworth’s character Thor’s future in MCU phase 4

What will happen to Thor’s character after ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

Chris Hemsworth’s character Thor’s future in MCU phase 4

The OG superhero line-up of MCU is almost gone, with Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America has exited the scene. Besides Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor remains to be the only active member from the original Avengers group. MCU will explore more about the thunder god in the last instalment of the Thor movie series, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

A new leak for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has hinted at a major Marvel character’s debut

Speaking with Australia’s The Today Show, being asked if he’s ready to renew his contract with Marvel like Tom Holland reportedly did for his Spider-Man character, Hemsworth responded with,

“How many Spider-Mans has he done? He’s a little behind me. I think he’s done three, I’ve done six or seven Thors, so maybe. As long as they’ll have me, I’ll turn up, but I feel like they might be waning that kind of enthusiasm for me to keep going.”

We caught up with the God of Thunder himself, @chrishemsworth, to chat about his new project and The Big Chris! #9Today pic.twitter.com/a63aaywRpP — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) December 5, 2021

What will happen to Thor’s character after ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ appears to be introducing a new team member to audiences. A new leak hinted that Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster would be becoming The Mighty Thor. And not just for one flick.

MORE FROM DKODING: Thor 4: Henry Cavill As Hercules, Ryan Gosling As Beta Ray Bill, And More Secrets Revealed

Following the game-changing success of Taika Waititi’s ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, in which the studio delved into Hemsworth’s humourous side, the director is back in the director’s chair for part four, which according to Marvel will most likely be the final part. He has already referred to it as “the craziest film” he has ever done, adding that “it should not make sense”. Fans are speculating the date on which marvel will drop the trailer of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

🚨BREAKING!!🚨

The Thor Love and Thunder trailer will drop THIS WEEK and possibly tomorrow! #thorloveandthunder pic.twitter.com/oWiR0EJUKP — Movie News Plus | #IStandWIthUkraine 🇺🇦 (@Movie_News_Plus) February 21, 2022

Little is known about the plot of the film, except that Jane Foster will return, and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will be looking for her queen to oversee New Asgard. Christian Bale will also be making his Marvel debut with this movie as the famous villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

Fans have known for a while that Jane will wield a new Mjolnir in the film, becoming The Mighty Thor, based on the comic of the same name. In the original comic story, she suffers from cancer and Thor gifts her his powers in order to keep her alive. She accepts them reluctantly, creating a dark and unusual story for the characters. But, with Waititi in the director’s chair, we can expect a hilarious take on the comic storyline. But the real question here is that which direction will Thor’s future go in?

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will be released this year on July 8th.

Tell us if you are excited to watch Thor finally return to the big screen and the MCU in the comments! Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.