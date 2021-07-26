Thor: Love And Thunder Is Going To Be The Funniest Superhero Film Ever

Taika Waititi’s ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ was a major box office and critical hit, giving Marvel Studios confidence in Taika. But is he really allowed to go full-blown quirky and eccentric on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

When Marvel Studios brought the New Zealand director Taika Waititi on board for ‘Thor: Ragnarok‘, we clearly understood what Marvel had intended to do. Taika is known for many things, making super-serious big-budget cinema isn’t one of them. He has a quirky personality and he likes making films that way. But when ‘Ragnarok’ was under-production, the fans had hoped that the film would be a continuation of the earlier Thor films. The teaser/trailer dropped, and we saw glimpses of a film that had quite a lot of silly humour. And then we saw the film, which felt more like a mega-budget comedy film. But guess what? People loved it and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ became a successful film. So why would Marvel drop the opportunity of making more money by dropping that style of filmmaking?

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to be the quirkiest film

Christian Bale in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Fast forward to the late 2010s, and Marvel Studios announced that there would be a sequel to ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. Taika was hired again to direct it. And then, everyone immediately knew what was in store for them. A quirky, silly, big-budget film with iconic characters doing goofy stuff to make us laugh. But a recent development had the fans baffled. In a recent interview, he stated that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ is his quirkiest film yet. Now we all know that Taika is a quirky and eccentric man. And he’s too eccentric to let Hollywood producers work at their own will. He is known to bend the rules. And when he says that it’s the ‘quirkiest’ film he has ever made in his career, it means something. Because come on, the guy made ‘Jojo Rabbit’ recently! It says enough.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is going to be the wackiest superhero film ever

‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’ IS THE WACKIEST FILM EVER

He said that he has done some crazy sh*t in his life and this is the craziest thing that he has ever done. He also stated that if you bring all the elements of the film together, it won’t make sense. He further added that after making this film, he might not get any work in Hollywood after all. Now again we’ll say, this comes from a guy who recently played Adolph Hitler as a child’s imaginary friend. And when he’s this bothered about it, we can only imagine what we have waiting for us. But one thing is certain, the film is going to be either a 10 or a 1, there’ll be no in-between. And given the love people showered on ‘Ragnarok’, we can at least expect that we will have a wild time in the theatres.

But fans of ‘serious’ Thor, as he was seen in the first two instalments, will not be happy about this development. In the comics, Thor is occasionally funny, but mostly he is just taking everything so seriously. This radical character turnaround that Taika did with Thor might work for many, but not for everyone. However, there is one relief to the fans about the film. Its star-cast!

CHRISTIAN BALE TO APPEAR AS THE VILLSIN IN ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’

Natalie Portman was absent from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, and now Taika is bringing her back to inherit Thor’s mantle. Along with her, there’s Russell Crow, who’ll be playing a guest role as Zeus. Whether Loki would return, that’s very early to say, but after Hela, we are bracing up for another mad villain. And guess who’ll be playing it. Christian Bale. Yeah, you heard that right! Bale would be playing Gorr the God Butcher in the film. He is a mythical devil who is hell-bent on freeing the world from the deities. If Christian Bale is part of a project, we can surely hope that we’ll get to see something more than just a ‘quirky’ film.

Anyway, only time will tell whether Taika calling it the quirkiest superhero film ever is a marketing trick. Let’s wait for the trailer before we start a ‘hate-filled’ Twitter row over Taika ‘butchering’ our favourite Marvel superhero.

