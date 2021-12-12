Thor And Iron Man Did Not Let Brie Larson Enter The MCU

Brie Larson has been Captain Marvel for nearly half a decade. But, before kissing superstardom in part, she was a relatively unknown actress. In a new video, she confesses that she failed to bag roles in ‘Thor’ and ‘Iron Man 2’.

Brie Larson has been an actress since a very young age, but she began getting meaty roles. But, Brie Larson’s MCU roles audition didn’t start with ‘Captain Marvel’. She auditioned for ‘Iron Man 2’ and ‘Thor’. So, what was she doing at that time?

Highlights —

Career

Audition history

MCU role

Career trajectory

Brie Larson started relatively early. Her first role was in a TV show. She played Bob Saget’s daughter in the short-lived drama, ‘Raising Dad’. She also played minor roles in the movies, ‘13 going on 30’ and ‘Sleepover’ in 2004.

Brie Larson Career

She also held a brief music career in the early aughts. She had learned to play the guitar when she was 11 and got signed on by “Casablanca” records. She released an album entitled, ‘Finally out of P.E’. “Rolling Stone” says, “On ‘P.E.,’ Larson channels bubblegum pop-rock, wielding an electric guitar while belting angsty, high school-centric lyrics”.

But, the album didn’t sell too well. Brie Larson faced rejection in these roles in the movie ‘Thirteen’ and ‘Juno’. It was not until the 2010s that a wider audience started being noticed and loved. Her indie film career, with ‘Short Term 12’ and ‘Room’, was what drove her to her seat as a dependable actress. ‘Short Term 12’ marked her first role as the main character, and ‘Room’ won her an Academy Award for her performance.

Related: Brie Larson’s Worst Regret Is Joining The MCU

Brie has always been a hard worker, starving herself and practising isolation to seep into the role of the trapped mother in ‘Room’.

Video Credits: Ovation

But that didn’t mean her life in the meantime was easy. She considered quitting acting because of the number of rejections she had got.

Auditions

Brie has released two videos about her auditions on YouTube that you can watch here and here. As the actress transitioned into her 20s, she found it hard to get roles. She tried everything, she auditioned for ‘Transformers 2’, ‘The Big Bang Theory’, and other gigs, but never seemed to get them. She also auditioned for ‘Gossip Girl’, ‘The Hunger Games’, and ‘Terminator Genisys’, all roles she didn’t get in the end.

Video Credits: Brie Larson

The most significant revelation is Brie Larson’s MCU roles auditions. Before she was cast for ‘Captain Marvel’, the actress tried her hands at ‘Iron Man 2’ and ‘Thor’. In both cases, she never made the final list for the people called in, and it probably had to do with the status at the time.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Natalie Portman, who played the lead female roles in these films, are heavyweights in the industry, while Brie Larson was, till then, a relative newcomer.

Related: Get Ready Marvel! Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel All Set To Become The Leader Of The New Avengers Team

It might have been Kevin Feige noticing her on the Oscar stage that made them go to her for Carol Danvers.

Video Credits: Brie Larson

She says that the auditions were a lot of heartbreak. It made her want to quit acting when she had a string of rejections and struggled to find work for some years in a row. After that, she got a series of films and finally ended up as Captain Marvel.

In the MCU

Brie Larson has had a practical turn as Carol Danvers in the MCU. She fits into a leadership role within the MCU and pulls in separate threads of the universe together. She will also have a more significant role in the future of the MCU with Phase 4. The space and universe of the MCU have a massive role for Carol Danvers in store, and it’s probably good that she didn’t start with ‘Thor’ and ‘Iron Man 2’.

Video Credits: BBC Radio 1

Brie Larson confessed that she had been trying to get into the MCU for a while. However, she was rejected for the roles in ‘Thor’ and ‘Iron Man 2’. After she started getting parts in indie superhits, she got her ‘Captain Marvel’ role and assumed the position of leadership as Carol Danvers.