This film brought out the worst in Christian Bale

Working on ‘Terminator Salvation’ brought out the worst in Christian Bale! The actor elaborates on why he had the worst experience while shooting this film.

Christian Bale, the Oscar-winning actor, is well-known for his roles in ‘American Psycho’, ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, ‘The Fighter’, and many other films. However, most Bale fans still remember his memorable outburst on the sets of ‘Terminator Salvation’. The movie was the sequel to ‘Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines’, which portrays the post-judgment day storyline of the Resistance and its soldiers. There were expectations that the picture would revitalise the franchise. Jonathan Nolan, the award-winning writer of ‘The Dark Knight’, ‘Interstellar’, and HBO’s ‘Westworld’, had begun work on the script but had to leave it due to another engagement.

CHRISTIAN BALE REFUSE THE ROLE THREE TIMES

Christian Bale, star of ‘Terminator Salvation’, confessed to MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was pleased with the film’s initial script, but it never got completed. The actor has previously expressed his dissatisfaction with his role as John Connor in the sequel. He said that he did not want to be in ‘Terminator Salvation’. Bale refused the role three times before accepting it.

“I said no three times. I went, ‘Nah, there is no story there’”, said Bale. The actor shared that he had seen the first one and enjoyed that back in England. He had also gone to the movies and watched the sequel. It was a tragic chain of events concerning the writers’ strike. It involved Jonah Nolan, who wrote a great script but then got called away for a prior commitment. Bale explained that it was a great thorn on his side because he wishes that he could have reinvigorated the franchise. Unfortunately, you could tell that was not occurring during production. It was a huge shame, according to Bale.

WHY DID BALE FINALLY SAY YES?

Christian Bale finally said yes in part because so many people told Bale not to, which drove him to prove them wrong.

Bale justified his decision by claiming to have a perverse side. If people tell him that there is no way on God’s Earth that he should take on that responsibility, he will agree. But when people started saying it to him, he began to think, ‘Oh really? Okay, then, keep an eye on this’. So there was some of that involved in Bale’s decision.

This film brought out the worst in Christian Bale

Along with Bale, it also starred Bryce Dallas Howard and the late Alton Yelchin, but despite some creative moments, the film falls flat in execution and is not a hit with the audience. The finished result appeared to be a significant deviation from Nolan’s initial concepts, which is obviously frustrating because there were several opportunities to construct a great story around the franchise. The film was supposed to be the first in a new trilogy. It was going to showcase a post-judgment conflict between humans and machines in the future.

‘SALVATION’ BROUGHT CHRISTIAN BALE’S WORDT SIDE

Another source of embarrassment for Bale is the iconic viral video of him yelling at cameraman Shane Hurlbut, who apparently came into frame during a shot. In 2009, the outburst became viral on YouTube. Speaking about it, Bale attributes his actions to the scene’s heightened emotions. Bale went on to explain how he had to mimic a scenario in ‘Terminator 2’ in which Linda Hamilton was completely insane. That was an unusual occurrence for him, but it was also a valuable learning experience. But, in the end, he realised that no matter how much you immerse yourself in a moment, you do not allow yourself to behave in that manner. And, of course, he has deep remorse about it. Fortunately, for Bale, he claims that he did not establish a reputation for being tough in the films that followed.

Aside from Nolan’s Batman trilogy, Bale has only starred in two sequels: ‘Terminator Salvation’ and ‘2000’s Shaft’. Bale acknowledged that the latter film was similarly a frustrating experience for him. These two films influenced Bale to sign on to play the villain in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, which hits theatres on May 6, 2022.