The X-Men To Disrupt The Entire Structure Of MCU

The MCU has had a successful run in the box office and is going deeper into comics with its recent crop of shows and movies.

With the current X-Men comics, the MCU heroes might end up paying an excellent price for playing around with the mutants. X-Men has been an iconic property throughout its years. It has had the best authors in the comic book genre. However, one thing has remained constant about the X-Men, the fact that they are widely persecuted in the Marvel Universe.

Also, with the X-Men comics introducing Krakao and an independent government, the MCU heroes would have a tough cookie to crack when battling and seeing mutants.

The X-Men in MCU

Scarlet Witch will play a massive role in the upcoming MCU movies, as proven by ‘WandaVision’. However, that is not all the roles that are in the MCU as of now. “Screenrant” reports that Marvel is already incorporating more mutants into its storyline.

Kevin Feige has confirmed that they plan to reboot the X-Men into the Marvel Universe soon. With MCU following the comics closely, we might see some of the recent X-Men comics come to life at the cinemas soon.

The X-Men Might Restructure The Entire MCU

Stan Lee created X-Men, and the stories always featured a weird cache of characters dealing with alienation. Due to their running associations with anti-racism and AIDS movements, X-Men have been a long-time favorite of authorities willing to deal with complex issues of the world. However, it’s only recently they have started coming out of the shadow of oppression and creating a world for themselves.

Enter Independence

‘House of M’ and ‘Inhumans vs. X-Men’ were both critical events in recent times that shaped the X-Men comics. However, with Magneto and Charles coming together and creating a free state for all mutants, this changed. When Jonathan Hickman started writing the characters, X-men rose to power and became an independent state, removed from persecution.

The mutants have finally figured out how to revive themselves continuously and thrive despite people not wanting them. They run an independent state from a mutant island and maintain diplomatic relationships all over the world.

Now, the X-Men comics are exploring the running of a government and the issues that come with it. The story has involved big X-Men characters and villains coming together to run the state independently, with no other governments being allowed to interfere.

Almost all the X-Men characters have got upgrades in the new comics. They’ve become more mature and got more powers due to the mystical island of Krakoa. They’ve figured out how to heal themselves more efficiently.

Now that the mutants are independent, we can expect that the MCU heroes’ dynamics would change. Mutants have always been different from regular heroes, and with this update, they’re separating themselves from the run-of-the-mill heroes in the Marvel Universe.

The New MCU World Order

The MCU is incorporating more and more mutants into its roster. However, with the new mutants being powerful but immortal, it poses problems for the cinematic universe. MCU heroes are neither omnipotent nor all-powerful. Though they have powers, they’d find it hard to hold their own against a rogue mutant force with Apokilips leading it. Not only have mutants become more powerful now, but they also have incredible diplomatic relations that would aid them in bridging the gaps and making deals with SWORD.

What does this mean for the MCU? When the mutants come calling, the MCU heroes would have to fight tooth and nail to hold onto the status quo, and they will likely lose. However, a new government’s political ramifications with both supervillains and superheroes in the helm would shake the core of the whole universe.

We do not yet know if the new mutant world order will come to MCU but we have some idea. With ‘WandaVision’ showcasing the powers of Scarlet Witch, we can expect mighty mutant beings in the MCU. Powerful mutants running their government might destabilize the entire world, and we would need the whole MCU on high alert to keep themselves safe.

The MCU might have to reckon with mutants soon. However, the new comic books showcase that the mutants are no longer the tortured heroes. With the all-powerful versions and their world order, will these mutants take over the status quo of the MCU? It remains to be seen.