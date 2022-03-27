The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse: 3 Reasons You Must Watch Your Favourite Cartoon Character Returning

Disney+ Hotstar has brought back one of our favourite childhood memories in the form of a ‘Mickey Mouse’ series keeping the spirit of Walt Disney’s art, and here are the three reasons why you should not miss the ‘Mickey Mouse’ series.

Nostalgia is a unique and mesmerizing feeling, and it hits different when you come across something that used to be a significant part of your childhood. One such sweet memory that almost all of us adults can relate to is watching cartoons in our childhood. Some of these cartoons were and continue to be legendary due to their legacy.

One of these cartoons is the iconic creation of Walter Elias Disney, aka Walt Disney, that is the cartoon character of Mickey Mouse and his friends. Not only Gen X but also Gen Z is familiar with Mickey Mouse, and his adventures with his friends and Disney+ Hotstar has brought back a part of our childhood as it is streaming a new special called ‘The Wonderful Winter of Micky Mouse’. The series made its debut on Disney+ Hotstar on 18 Feb 2022.

Here are the three reasons why one must watch this special.

The Premise of the Show

The show basically is set around the idea of Mickey spending the winter going on amazing adventures and doing cold-weather activities with his best friends Goofy, Donald. The show will also include Mickey’s partner Minnie and them spending time in a freezing cabin, safeguarding each other from the countless avalanches, and going ice skating in a romantic style. Not just kids but adults too will be able to enjoy the pair dealing with the winter obstacles together.

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse, an all-new Original special, is streaming February 18 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/RcUmtN4ZFd — Disney (@Disney) January 18, 2022

The Genuis of the Showrunners

here are the three reasons why you should not miss the ‘Mickey Mouse’ series

Disney Television Animation is in charge of the special series. Paul Rudish, the famous Emmy Award-winning animator and director, joined the series as an executive producer. He has contributed to the animation of ‘The Wonderful Winter of Mickey’ and made it a unique experience to witness with his high-strung style of animation that the viewers can’t afford to miss. Christopher Willis, a well-known Emmy-nominated music composer, joined the project and wrote music for the series.

Mickey Mouse setting life goals for the viewers

With the new series, Mickey is ready to give the viewers of important winter goals or a checklist. The viewers can learn from the winter activities that Mickey indulges in throughout the series and make a winter goal list of their own.

A new special, "The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse", will be streaming Friday, February 18th on Disney+.pic.twitter.com/56sGf63PoK — Cartoon Crave (@thecartooncrave) January 18, 2022

Viewers can put things like saving themselves from avalanches, playing in the thick snow without getting it all over themselves or making sure the heat knob in their winter cabin is turned on. It will also include ice skating, skiing safely and without getting hurt, and wearing stylish winter clothes on their winter checklist. The series also gives a warm feeling to its viewers even after being set in a winter season theme.

People from different generations who are familiar with Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse would enjoy the series, and they can further watch it along with their younger generation relatives and introduce them to the animated fantasy world of Disney’s Mickey Mouse and his friends.

