The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Release Date Update And More

Is ‘The Umbrella Academy’ coming back with a season 3? Here is everything we know.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ is a live-action superhero series that has been inspired from the Dark Horse Comics of the same name. Created and written by Gerard Way, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ was a great hit when it premiered in 2019. It ranked as the third-most watched Netflix series that year. Produced by the Universal Cable Productions, season 2 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ became one of the most-watched shows in summer 2020 on Netflix. Therefore, now fans cannot wait and find out what the series would showcase in its coming seasons.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ renewed for season 3

On 10th November 2002, Netflix renewed ‘The Umbrella Academy’ for the third season. The announcement came just three months after its second season release. Considering the fact that the superhero series had been topping the Netflix charts, the renewal was expected. According to “Deadline”, the series will have ten episodes.

Who can we expect to see return in season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’?

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 will see the return of its regular cast members aka the Hargreeves like Vanya (Elliot Page), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castañeda), Luther (Tom Hopper), and Reginald (Colm Feore). There is also now the addition of Lila Lila (Ritu Arya) who season 2 revealed can mirror all the superpowers of the Hargreeves siblings, only better. Justin H Min (Ben) will also return, but not as part of ‘The Umbrella Academy’. He will be part of The Sparrow Academy. But he might not be Ben anymore.

We might also see Grace (Jordan Claire Robbins) and Pogo (Adam Godley and Ken Hall) return to ‘The Umbrella Academy’. Vanya’s love interest Sissy (Marin Ireland) and Allison’s husband Raymond (Yusuf Gatewood) were left behind in the ’60s. Hence, we may not see them return. But there is a possibility that Harlan returns by jumping into the future if he still has his powers.

Also, be ready to see many new faces at ‘The Umbrella Academy’. At the beginning of 2021, Netflix announced the cast members of the Sparrow Academy. Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Sparrow No.1, Britne Olford as Fei, Sparrow No. 3, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Sparrow No. 4, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Sparrow No. 5, Cazzie David as Jayme, Sparrow No. 6 and Existential dread-inducing psykronium cube will play Christopher, Sparrow No. 7.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3

The cast is ready to begin shooting for its new season in February this year in Toronto. The last two seasons were also filmed in Toronto, Canada. Hence, we can safely expect season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ to release in the latter part of 2021.

What will unfold in Season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’

After successfully making their way into the future, the superhero siblings discovered the consequence of their actions. Sir Reginald was alive, but there was no Umbrella academy. Instead, there is a Sparrow academy that is the result of what went down in Dallas. In this new timeline, Ben is alive and is the Sparrow No. 1.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ revealed to Sir Reginald about his future mistakes. Hence, to avoid making the same mistakes as before, Sir Reginald adopted different children and made them a part of the Sparrow Academy. Ben was never revealed to Sir Reginald. So, he probably ended up adopting him in the new timeline too.

According to “Forbes”, volume four of the superhero series will be called Sparrow Academy.

“It deals with a very big reveal in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ universe, something that had been secret for a long time, and our siblings learn a lot about what was happening behind the scenes, as well as discovering the true nature of some characters that have been with them since the beginning”

Said co-creator Gerard Way.

Hence, season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ will be answering questions about the other babies that were born that day. Tell us what you are most excited to see unfold in the coming season!