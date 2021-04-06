The Terror Season 3: Myth Or Possibility

AMC’s ‘The Terror’ had its second season released in 2019 and was a success. Are the fans going to get a third season? What are AMC’S plans for the show? Keep reading to find out!

‘The Terror’ is an American supernatural anthology drama series. The show is based on Dan Simmons’ book of the same name. The show tells the story of the Royal Navy’s polar explorer ships HMS Erebus and HMS Terror. As the ships try to go through the Northwest Passage, they get stuck on ice and the people aboard have to survive the extreme conditions they are in.

What is ‘The Terror’ about?

‘The Terror’ is a show that focuses mostly on the ship with the same name. The British ship wanted to go through the Northwest Passage but ended up being stuck on ice. AMC added a few supernatural elements to the storyline. The whole idea of why the ship goes through these difficulties is due to a curse that is installed in the ship’s course.

AMC’S plans for The Terror season 3

After the disaster on the sea, the second season happens in a different scenario. The story takes place in the United States’ internment camps throughout World War II. Season 2 focuses on a family that is being followed by a yurei ghost.

The whole idea of the show is the representation of what those families had to go through as prisoners. AMC’s president, Sarah Barnett, talked about the show in an interview with “Deadline”. She said, “I love the concept of historical and horror. Horror is such a brilliant metaphorical way to talk about being human and the jagged emotions we feel, it’s wonderful. So, setting it in such a heightened and particular historical moment that has great stakes, such as internment camps or the north-west passage, is really interesting. I’m curious how we can [continue] that franchise and look at what works. We don’t just want to keep doing the same thing, what would season three look like”.

As for now, we can predict that season 3 could be coming soon.

‘The Terror’ Season 3 news

As said above, fans can expect a third season of the show. No official statement has been released by AMC yet, but all hints point to a next season soon. Fans can be optimistic about it because season 2 was only announced a few weeks after season 1 ended. Most importantly, AMC’s president already talked about season 3 and usually, anthology shows have a big length of gap between seasons, usually of one to two years.

‘The Terror’ Season 3 ideas

It is hard to say what season 3 will be about. Season 1 had a completely different plot from season 2, and the Nakayama family story on dealing with the yurei ghost is done. Season 3, as mentioned above by Sarah Barnett, will come with a totally different story.

In conclusion, ‘The Terror’ will come with a different type of menace in each season, but with the same proposal of mixing real and supernatural threats. Let us know what direction you think the show will take? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.